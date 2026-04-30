Abhimanyu Thilakan plays Yohan in Joju George's action survival thriller 'Varavu'

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of director Shaji Kailas's eagerly awaited Malayalam action survival thriller 'Varavu', featuring actor Joju George in the lead, have now disclosed that actor Abhimanya Thilakan plays a character called Yohan in the film.

Olga Productions, the firm producing the film, took to its Instagram page to make the disclosure. Sharing the first look poster of the actor in the film, it wrote, "Abhimanyu Thilakan as Yohan; watch closely".

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first look poster of the film on the occasion of the birthday of actor Joju George last year.

Sources say that the film combines the strength of the Malabar region with intense action-thriller elements.

The poster showed Joju intensely staring through a shattered jeep windshield, signalling that 'Varavu' would be a high-octane experience. Released with the tagline “Game of Survival”, the first look encapsulated the essence of the film.

Set against the backdrop of the Malabar region, 'Varavu' revolves around the life struggles of a character named Polly, also known as Polachan.

Joining Joju in the action sequences will be Malayalam’s action queen, Vani Vishwanath, adding extra strength to the film’s thrilling moments. Sources have pointed out that Shaji Kailas’s direction combined with Joju’s powerful performance would deliver a unique cinematic experience to audiences.

Interestingly, 'Varavu' marks the first collaboration between Joju George and Shaji Kailas.

'Varavu' has been produced under the banner of Olga Productions, with Reji Prothasis and Nicey Reji as producers and Jomy Joseph as co-producer.

The film, categorized as an action-survival thriller, features spectacular stunts choreographed by South India’s top stunt masters, including Anup Arivu, Stunt Silva, Kai Kingston, Jacky Johnson, Phoenix Prabhu, and Kanal Kannan.

Another highlight of 'Varavu' will be the return of popular Malayalam actress Sukanya. The film also features Murali Gopi, Arjun Ashokan, Babu Raj, Vinci Aloysius, Saniya Iyyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kuryan, Azeez Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala, and Radhika Radhakrishnan in key roles.

Screenplay for the film has been written by A.K. Sajan, known for his successful films 'Chinthamani Kolacase', 'Red Chillies', and 'Drona'. Cinematography for the film is by S. Saravanan while editing is by Shameer Mohammed.

Art direction for the film is being taken care of by Sabu Ram while makeup is by Saji Kattakada, and costume design by Sameer Sanish.

--IANS

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