Abhimanyu Singh compares Bollywood with South cinema: Good work happens in both industries

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Singh compared the working style of Bollywood and South cinema.

Speaking during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Abhimanyu said that good work is happening in both industries.

He was asked, "Many actors say South cinema functions with greater punctuality and discipline compared to Bollywood. Did you notice any difference while working there?"

Replying to the question, Abhimanyu shared that he fails to see any such difference.

"People are punctual here as well, and large-scale films are being made with great professionalism. Good work happens in both industries, so I personally do not differentiate between them," he added.

Work-wise, Abhimanyu was recently seen in the second season of the web series, "Inspector Avinash".

Revealing how he prepared for his character Devi on a mental and physical level, Abhimanyu shared, "I reached the set a few days before the shoot and kept preparing myself mentally for the character. Honestly, I did not know exactly how I would approach it initially. I spent a lot of time alone and avoided socializing because I wanted to stay connected with the emotional state of the character."

"Physically, the transformation was very challenging. Wearing a saree and getting ready in a feminine look required a lot of effort and dedication. I am grateful that the audience appreciated it," he added.

He was further asked, "You were part of both seasons of Inspector Avinash. As an actor, how much responsibility comes with returning for a second season of a successful show?"

Abhimanyu admitted that it was definitely a huge responsibility for them.

He added, "Fortunately for us, both seasons were shot together, and later it was decided that the project would be released in two parts. Since we had already completed the shoot together, the continuity and emotional flow remained intact."

--IANS

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