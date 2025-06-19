Abhijeet Bhattacharya crosses paths with ‘Italian Swamiji’ in Milan

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who is known for crooning songs such as “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon,” “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha”, “Chalte Chalte” and “Raat Ka Nasha” to name a few, was delightfully surprised on bumping into an Italian ISKCON Swamiji in Milan.

Abhijeet took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his conversation with the saint.

In the video, Abhijeet said: “Namaskar Swamiji, he is from ISKCON, we are in Milan. Our ISKCON temple is here somewhere?”

To which, the swami replied: “Yes, We are touring to go to them. There is a Govinda restaurant.”

A surprised Abhijeet then said: “Wow, even Govinda restaurant is here in Milan. You have what? Prasad and Bhog there? That's a total like what we get in India. Govinda same food.”

To which he got the answer: “We have Kirtan and Prasad.”

The singer then said: “Swamiji is from Milan, he is an Italian. Jai Shri Krishna. Hare Krishna. Hare Rama.Thank you.”

Abhijeet captioned the post: “Crossed paths with an Italian Swamiji, #harekrishnaharerama.”

The 66-year-old singer was launched by late iconic musician R. D. Burman in a Bengali film with a duet song with Asha Bhosle. He did stage shows as a singer with R. D. Burman in his starting career.

In his over decades long journey in Hindi cinema, Abhijeet has lent his vocal prowess for movies such as Baadshah, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Rakshak, Darr, Josh, Dhadkan, Raaz, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Khoobsurat, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Tum Bin, Dillagi, Jodi No. 1.

He was in Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Khiladi 420, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and Dhadkan.

His 2000s career included Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Dhadkan, Josh, Asoka. Following Dhoom's Dilbara ,Gangster's Lamha Lamha with Sunidhi Chauhan, Om Shanti Om's Dhoom Tana Na with Shreya Ghoshal.

In 2019, Abhijeet released Chakde Fatte, which is the Cricket World Cup Song for 2019.

In September 2021 Abhijeet was judged 'Sangeet er Moha Juddho', a reality show along with other judges Jeet Ganguli, Ustad Rashid Khan. In 2024 he sang in two commercially hit films 'Shaastri' & 'Khadaan.'

--IANS

dc/