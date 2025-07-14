Aayush Sharma flaunts muscular build as he focuses on shoulder workout

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who underwent two surgeries last month, showcased his beefed up body as he worked out shirtless in his gym.

Aayush took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself doing shoulder shrugs with heavy weights. The clip is dimly lit. Nothing apart from his muscular-strong back is visible as yellow light falls on it.

“The weights don’t care who you were. Only who you choose to become,” the 34-year-old actor captioned the video, which had Ryan Miller’s track “Masculine” as the background score.

On June 24, the actor took to social media, where he shared that he is on his road to recover after undergoing two surgeries for back pain.

He wrote a note on Instagram, which read: "Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen.”

“For the last couple of years, I had been experiencing consistent pain in my back it started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in Ruslaan — nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do… ignored it, masked it, and kept going.”

The actor added: “It finally caught up with me while shooting for my current movie, and things took a turn. Movements that once felt like second nature — dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches — became restricted. What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious."

He called taking the pain lightly his biggest mistake.

"But now… here we are. After two surgeries, I’m officially on the road to recovery. The journey has just begun, and I’m filled with nothing but gratitude, hope, and a burning desire to get back to doing what I love the most — being in front of the camera.”

Talking about the real meaning of good health, he shared, "This phase has taught me that good health isn’t just about a six-pack — it’s about what’s happening inside. Don’t ignore the whispers your body sends you. Act early. Heal properly."

--IANS

dc/