Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal spends time with underprivileged kids, says ‘compassion is a superpower’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anu Aggarwal, best remembered as the ‘Aashiqui girl’, was recently seen dedicating her time to social work and uplifting underprivileged children. The actress recently shared glimpses from her visit to a school, where she interacted warmly with young students and was seen teaching them as well.

Sharing the adorable moments on social media, she captioned the post as, “Pure compassion is a superpower. With those children, every moment felt electric — I came to help, but I walked away fuller, wiser, and lit up from the inside.”

In one of the pictures shared by Anu, the actress is seen dressed in a green traditional outfit, holding a microphone as she addresses a large gathering of schoolchildren dressed in blue uniforms with neatly tied ribbons. Another picture shows her seated indoors in an orange outfit.

Talking about Anu Aggarwal, the actress shot to overnight fame with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, which turned her into a household name. In 1999, Anu survived a near-fatal car accident that left her in a coma for nearly a month and significantly altered her life. Unfortunately, at the peak of her career, the actress had to step away from Bollywood. Following her recovery, Anu chose a spiritual and socially driven path, distancing herself from mainstream cinema for a while.

Anu, a few weeks ago had spoken about her life and career during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

During the interaction, she was asked if she still keeps in touch with Mahesh Bhatt and her other old friends from the industry, "Yes everyone is there. Like I say, an old friend is just a phone call away."

When she was asked about her response to criticism about her recent New York photo, Anu Aggarwal was quoted saying, "Why are we so against controversy? Controversy is a part of life. So, like your appreciation, controversy is also equally a part of one's life. It's okay, everybody has a right to think the way they think and of course sometimes what happens is when you start succeeding too quickly, people start getting jealous of you, so people plant controversies to bring you down. If you read Buddha's story, this used to happen to him a lot. When he became the Buddh, people used to accuse him of various things.

Lastly, the yesteryear diva was questioned if there are any young actors she is interested in working with "Yes, I feel there are a lot of actors both male and female in today's time who are doing good work, but I will remember more on the topic as I dive further into it."

--IANS

rd/