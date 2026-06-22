June 22, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

‘Aashiqui’ fame Anu Aggarwal reveals why she felt lonelier than ever at the height of her success

‘Aashiqui’ fame Anu Aggarwal reveals why she felt lonelier than ever at the height of her success

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Former actress Anu Aggarwal has opened up about a deeply personal phase of her life.

In her recent post on Instagram, she reflected on the emotional challenges she experienced despite being at the peak of her success. The ‘Aashiqui’ actress revealed that even during her most successful years, she often felt an unexpected sense of loneliness and inner emptiness. Sharing her photos, Anu wrote, “When everyone thought I had everything, I felt I had nothing. I kept asking myself: If I have everything I wanted, why am I not happy? At the height of my success, I was lonelier than ever.”

“Most people were still striving for what I had achieved and couldn’t understand why I wanted more, and I couldn’t find anyone who shared what I was feeling. Still, I couldn’t shake the sense that something was missing. I didn’t know what it was, only that I had to find it.”

She went on to add, “I had heard yoga might reveal something I couldn’t yet see. Though skeptical, I decided it was worth trying. What I didn’t know was that a temporary experiment would become a lifelong journey. Sometimes going far away is the closest you can come to yourself.”

Of late, Anu Aggarwal has been making headlines for her social media posts. A few days ago, she reacted to the ongoing discussions around the film “Peddi,” which had sparked debate over the portrayal of women in cinema. Reflecting on her experience in the industry, she had emphasized the importance of dignity in storytelling, stating that responsibility rests not only with filmmakers and audiences but also with actors when selecting scripts.

Her post came amid growing controversy surrounding Ram Charan’s film “Peddi,” which had intensified online after alleged screenshots of conversations between Janhvi Kapoor and a member of the film’s crew began circulating on social media.

On the professional front, Anu made her acting debut in 1990 with the romantic drama “Aashiqui,” which earned her stardom. She later featured in several Hindi films, including “Ghazab Tamasha,” “King Uncle,” “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” “Janam Kundli,” and “Ram Shastra.”

--IANS

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