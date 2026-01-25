A$AP Rocky, Rihanna 'try to spice it up' in their relationship

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Rapper A$AP Rocky and his partner Rihanna know how to make things interesting in a relationship.

The couple tries to retain some "spice" in their relationship, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 37-year-old rap star and Rihanna, who are parents to RZA, three, Riot, two, and Rocki Irish, four months, have made a concerted effort to keep their relationship fun and exciting.

During an appearance on The Ebro Show, Rocky said, "You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends. We roll (music) dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?".

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rocky also confessed that becoming a so-called girl dad has made him "so vulnerable".

He shared, "Man, being a girl dad, bro, it's made me so vulnerable. I'm born again. Granted, she's only four months, but when she look at me, Ebro, I just be like, I melt inside. You know what I'm saying? Like, I'm already in love with her mother, so I'm falling in love all over again”.

Rocky feels that becoming a girl dad has served to increase his respect for women, too. He said, "The respect I have for women is just growing. I just got so much respect and props for mothers, what they go through, what the body goes through, the changes, and then to have a daughter. It's just mindboggling, bro. She got all my looks. She is the girl version of me, man”.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has recently enjoyed huge success with her make-up and lingerie brands, having put her music career on the back-burner in recent years.

