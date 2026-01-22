January 22, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

A$AP Rocky issues clarification on his relationship with Drake

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Rapper A$AP Rocky is clearing the air on his relationship with fellow rapper Drake. The rapper, 37, recently discussed buzz about the musicians beefing, and how the issue came to be.

In a new chat with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the rapper opened up about the status of the feud, and what goes behind the dynamics that the two rappers share, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Ebro Darden said, “I’m kinda asking this, I wanna know the inside”. The rapper replied, “Please do”.

The host asked A$AP Rocky if there was “really an issue” between him and the Canadian rapper, 39.

As per ‘People’, he also wanted to know if the situation was more “like wrestling when y’all are trolling us and rage baiting people” to possibly promote projects after fans speculated that the track ‘Stole Ya Flow’ from A$AP Rocky's recently released album Don’t Be Dumb was pointed at Drake.

“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It’s like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke”, A$AP Rocky replied.

“But I just don’t f*** with him”, he said. The “F****** problems” collaborators’ friendship has fizzled in recent years, as both artists have had long-term relationships with Rihanna.

“We were once friends”, A$AP Rocky told Darden, adding that he believes their fallout is "over females”,.

"I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that”, A$AP Rocky said. "And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me. I didn’t put out an album”.

