November 04, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

A$AP Rocky is delighted to be a ‘girl dad’

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) American rapper A$AP Rocky has expressed his love for being a "girl dad". The 37-year-old musician and his partner Rihanna welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers in September, and the proud dad is delighted to have a daughter.

Rocky has sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, with his partner, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The rapper has been honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, but he insisted style isn't something he'll be forcing on his kids.

He told Extra, "Yo, being a girl dad is amazing. I mean, check me out. I'm glowing! You know what? I think that fashion is something you just kind of like got in you. It's just like, they pick up on it. If they do, they do. If they don't, so be it”.

And a source previously explained that they always wanted to have kids who were "close together in age". The insider told ‘People’ magazine, "Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling”.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time”, the source added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, prior to that, a source shared that Rihanna is "all about motherhood" now. The chart-topping singer has enjoyed huge success in the music and fashion industries, but motherhood has become her firm focus in recent years.

A source said, "She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips. The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she's tired. She seems to just love life”.

Rocky has also been hugely "supportive" of Rihanna since they became parents for the first time. The insider shared, "They're doing a great job raising their kids. He's very supportive of Rihanna too. They're both extremely driven and hard-working. He's the same way, you'll never hear him complain. They’re amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest”.

--IANS

aa/

