A$AP Rocky feels Rihanna 'changed a lot' after becoming mother

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Rihanna has "changed a lot" after embracing motherhood. The revelation was made by partner A$AP Rocky.

The couple are parents to RZA, three, Riot, two, and Rocki, who was born in September, and A$AP Rocky has now opened up about their relationship revealing it's changed over the last few years but Rihanna "has always been magic", reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told W magazine, "She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched, one of a kind. I just adore her”.

Rocky went on to reveal the couple's favourite activities including watching documentaries and films, adding, "We have so many of the same interests. We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it comes after the musician revealed the couple make a concerted effort to keep their relationship fun and exciting because they have to "still date" and "be friends" despite the responsibilities of being parents.

During an appearance on The Ebro Show, Rocky said, "You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends. We roll (music) dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then? (sic)”.

Rocky also confessed that becoming a so-called girl dad has made him "so vulnerable". He explained, "Man, being a girl dad, bro, it's made me so vulnerable. I'm born again. Granted, she's only four months, but when she look at me, Ebro, I just be like, I melt inside. You know what I'm saying? Like, I'm already in love with her mother, so I'm falling in love all over again”.

Rocky shared that becoming a girl dad has also increased his respect for women.

--IANS

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