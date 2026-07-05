July 05, 2026 3:23 PM हिंदी

Aamir Khan and Gauri's sons steal the show as ring bearers at their parents' wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri's sons steal the show as ring bearers at their parents' wedding

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is a married man once again as he got hitched to his ladylove, Gauri Spratt in a registered ceremony on Sunday. The intimate ceremony attended by the couple's close family and friends took place in Aamir's Bandra residence in Mumbai but the show stealers where Aamir and Gauri's sons, who turned ringbearers for their parents.

In the primary image from Aamir and Gauri's wedding, Aamir can be seen smiling as he signs the marriage papers, while Gauri is seated beside him.

The newlyweds are surrounded by their family members, including Aamir's 15-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan, from his marriage to Kiran Rao, who is holding a ring box. Gauri’s son from her previous marriage also stood between Aamir and Gauri, holding a box containing a ring.

We could also see Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain in the pic.

For the special occasion, bride Gauri Spratt looked beautiful in an intricately embroidered ivory ethnic wear. The heavily embellished outfit features delicate craftsmanship with a full-sleeved silhouette.

Gauri accessorized the look with a layered statement neckpiece, paired with matching earrings and a sleek bracelet.

For the hair, she went for a loose braid adorned with fresh white flowers.

She completed her minimalistic yet stunning bridal look with softly defined eyes and a nude lip.

Aamir was also seen looking all handsome in an all-white crisp kurta, which he enhanced with a luxurious statement brooch. The 'Lagaan' actor tied the ensemble with his signature black-rimmed spectacles and neatly groomed beard.

Aamir's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, were also a part of the close-knit celebration, along with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and members of the Ambani family.

The star-studded guest list further included actor Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray.

For the unaware, Gauri has been a part of the fashion and beauty industry. She has also been associated with Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for more than 25 years. However, they got romantically involved only some time back.

--IANS

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