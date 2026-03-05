Aalisha Panwar: With mini-series, audiences experience a complete, gripping story in one go

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Television actress Aalisha Panwar stepped into the rapidly growing mini-series space with The Mistaken Child and said that with the genre, audiences get to experience a complete and gripping story in one go.

In The Mistaken Child , Aalisha plays Avni Bajaj, a fierce mother caught in a storm of secrets after a child goes missing. The series unfolds around a powerful premise, when a child disappears, hidden truths surface and lives collide.

Packed with twists, emotional confrontations, and high-voltage drama, the series keeps viewers hooked till the end. Sharing her thoughts, Aalisha said: “Avni Bajaj is one of the most layered characters I’ve ever portrayed. She is fierce as a mother, vulnerable as a woman, and fearless when it comes to protecting her child.”

“Shooting for ‘The Mistaken Child’ was intense but incredibly fulfilling. We had such a passionate team, and despite the heavy storyline, there were many fun and memorable moments on set,” she added.

While the world believes her character Avni’s adopted her daughter, the truth shocks everyone, the child is her biological daughter. As the story progresses, a dark past resurfaces involving a wealthy family facing financial ruin, who once planned to secure their son’s future by marrying him to Avni’s industrialist daughter.

She also spoke about the rising popularity of mini-series: “The mini-series format is growing so rapidly, and I absolutely love it. Audiences today don’t want to wait endlessly to know what happens next. With mini-series, they can experience a complete, gripping story in one go. It’s crisp, impactful, and perfect for today’s fast-paced viewers.”

With The Mistaken Child, Onkar Films & Studio continues to back strong, content-driven storytelling. Under Manish Shukla’s production and Dev Dutt Guptta’s direction, the series blends suspense, emotion, and drama seamlessly.

It is streaming on KUKU TV.

--IANS

dc/