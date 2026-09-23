September 23, 2026 10:47 PM हिंदी

Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha Salian, rejects Rs 500-crore defamation notice

Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha Salian, rejects Rs 500-crore defamation notice (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday rejected the Rs 500-crore defamation notice served by Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, calling it “frivolous” and denying he ever knew her.

Replying through his Supreme Court advocate Anshuman Sinha, Thackeray categorically denied all allegations of defamation, refused to issue an apology or withdraw his social media posts, and reaffirmed his stand that he has “never met or known Disha Salian”.

The confrontation stems from a notice issued on September 17, 2026, by Satish Salian’s counsel, Adv. Anushka Sonawane. Salian alleged that Thackeray’s English and Marathi posts on X, published on September 16, 2026, contained defamatory narratives and sought Rs 500 crore in damages alongside public apologies.

Thackeray’s reply emphasised that his posts never named or identified Satish Salian. His legal team argued that a cause of action cannot be manufactured by inserting a party’s name into general comments about a prolonged political and media campaign. The demand for Rs 500 crore was described as “false, legally misconceived and arbitrary, devoid of any computational basis or identified financial loss.”

The reply pointed out that Salian’s current claims contrasted with earlier public statements and legal filings made immediately after his daughter’s death. It cited FIR C.R. No. 118 of 2022 registered at Malvani Police Station and a March 16, 2022 order by the Dindoshi Sessions Court, where the family attributed her suicide to financial depression under the influence of alcohol, while accusing political actors of defaming the family by circulating rumours.

Thackeray said that while the Bombay High Court directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, it recorded no adverse findings against him or any individual, and mandated that no person be treated as an accused unless sufficient grounds emerged from evidence.

Defending his right to use social media to counter accusations, Thackeray refused demands to delete posts, apologise, retract or pay compensation. He reiterated his call for an independent and fair CBI investigation without media trials or political distractions.

Advising Satish Salian to withdraw the “misconceived” notice within seven days, Thackeray’s counsel warned that any further civil or criminal proceedings based on fabricated interpretations would be contested firmly in court at Salian’s risk regarding costs and consequences.

--IANS

sj/dan

LATEST NEWS

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta joins UNFPA as India's new maternal health advocate

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta joins UNFPA as India's new maternal health advocate

Luxury hotels and hospitality take centerstage as Gujarat preps for centenary edition of CWG Games

Luxury hotels and hospitality take centerstage as Gujarat preps for centenary edition of CWG Games

G4 ministers express 'strong concern' over failure of UNSC reforms process; will engage with other forums

G4 ministers express 'strong concern' over failure of UNSC reforms process; will engage with other forums

One Indian seafarer killed, 19 rescued in attack on vessel off Oman coast (File Image)

One Indian seafarer killed, 19 rescued in attack on vessel off Oman coast

India's tribal development model highlighted at UNHRC panel on Indigenous Peoples (File Image)

India's tribal development model highlighted at UNHRC

Bangladesh’s new laws weaken human rights safeguards, undermine reform pledges: Rights body

Bangladesh’s new laws weaken human rights safeguards, undermine reform pledges: Rights body

Pakistan continues to respond to PoK protests with prolonged internet blackouts: Report

Pakistan continues to respond to PoK protests with prolonged internet blackouts: Report

Vidhatri Urs stages great recovery to take lead in 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Wednesday. Photo credit: WPGT

WPGT 2026: Vidhatri stages great recovery to take lead in 13th Leg

UPL 2026: Unbeaten Mussoorie Queens to face Dehradun Warriors in women’s final (Credit: UPL)

UPL 2026: Unbeaten Mussoorie Queens to face Dehradun Warriors in women’s final

Baloch group briefs UN officials on grave human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Baloch group briefs UN officials on grave human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan