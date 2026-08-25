A thread of trust: Children seek safety assurance from police on Raksha Bandhan

Thane, Aug 25 (IANS) Schoolchildren celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a special way at Kolshewadi Police Station in Kalyan East of Maharashtra's Thane district, by tying rakhis on the wrists of police personnel and seeking their assurance of safety.

The children visited the police station and tied the sacred thread on the wrists of police officers and staff as a gesture of respect, affection and trust. They also offered sweets to the personnel, making the celebration a warm interaction between the children and police.

Assistant Police Inspector Pramila Kawale encouraged the students and said ensuring the safety of children was a responsibility of the police.

She urged the children to remain fearless and aware of their surroundings.

Kawale also explained to the students how they should behave responsibly in society and what steps they should take if they face any difficulty or find themselves in an unsafe situation.

She advised them to approach the police without hesitation whenever they require assistance.

She particularly encouraged the girl students to remain alert about incidents occurring in society and to stay aware of their immediate surroundings.

Kawale said education should not be limited to academic studies and that children should also understand social circumstances so they can respond wisely to difficult situations.

During the visit, the students toured the police station and learned about its functioning. They interacted with police officers and gathered information about various activities carried out at the station, including policing and security arrangements.

The children appeared excited to get a closer understanding of how a police station operates.

Police officials said children visit the police station every year during Raksha Bandhan to tie rakhis to police personnel. The initiative is aimed at strengthening trust and a sense of belonging between children and the police.

The police said their objective is to ensure that children do not fear the police but instead view them as trusted safety partners and approach them freely whenever they need help.

--IANS

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