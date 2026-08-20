'Short chapter, but a meaningful one’: Monty Desai resigns as Canada coach

Toronto, August 20 (IANS) Monty Desai has stepped down as head coach of the Canada men’s cricket team, bringing an end to his second stint with the side after just over three months in charge.

Desai was appointed to the position on May 1 and oversaw Canada’s campaign in two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series, including one on home soil and another in Scotland.

Canada currently face an uphill battle in their bid to secure a direct route to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. With four matches remaining in their League 2 campaign, the team are six points adrift of the top-four positions and face the prospect of having to compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

The Qualifier Play-off will determine four teams that advance to the main ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier.

Desai confirmed his departure in a statement shared on social media, describing his time with Canada as a short but meaningful chapter.

“A short chapter, but a meaningful one. Every environment leaves you with learnings. This experience further strengthened my belief that sustainable performance is built through time, trust, preparation, strong relationships and collective ownership,” Desai said.

“Thank you to the players, support staff and everyone who shared this journey. I leave with gratitude for the relationships built, the lessons learned and the opportunity to contribute.”

The 58-year-old’s departure marks the end of his second association with Canadian cricket. He had previously coached the side in 2019 during their World Cricket League 2 campaign in Namibia.

Desai brought more than two decades of coaching experience to the role when he returned to Canada. His coaching career has included stints with Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal, where he played an important role in the team’s rise on the international stage.

He was part of Nepal’s successful run in Cricket World Cup League 2 and also worked with the team during their campaign at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

During his appointment in May, Desai had said Canada had the potential to make significant strides in international cricket, with his focus on building a disciplined and high-performance culture.

His departure now leaves Cricket Canada searching for a new head coach with the team entering a crucial phase of their qualification campaign for the 2027 World Cup.

--IANS

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