A R Rahman to make his acting debut in Prabhudeva-starrer ‘Moonwalk’

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Oscar winner and one of India's finest music directors A R Rahman is to make his acting debut in director Manoj N S's upcoming film 'Moonwalk', featuring actor Prabhudeva in the lead.

The makers of the film, which is being produced by Behindwoods Productions, recently unveiled 14 crazy character posters from the film, significantly adding to the growing anticipation around the project.

For the first time in his legendary career, A R Rahman has sung all five songs in the film ‘Moonwalk’, bringing a unified musical voice to the soundtrack. More notably, 'Moonwalk' also marks A R Rahman’s much-awaited acting debut, where the Oscar-winning composer will be seen playing A R Rahman, not the music director but a fictional “angry young film director” in a role that is expected to add a unique meta-layer to the narrative.

Talking about this unique feat, director Manoj NS revealed, “It was a wonderful experience shooting the song ‘Mayile’ with Prabhudeva sir and A. R. Rahman sir. The song has turned out well and is sure to be a feast for movie lovers in theatres. Prabhudeva sir has given one of his best dance performances for this song, and I sincerely thank choreographer Sekhar Master for making it truly special."

He went on to add,"A. R. Rahman sir appears throughout the song, adding a cute charm and a very special vibe to it. When I later presented an extended role to him after the song, A. R. Rahman sir graciously accepted it. This will be a surprise scene for movie lovers, and I thoroughly enjoyed directing A. R. Rahman sir in his first-ever movie scene. I am deeply grateful to him for supporting our project 'Moonwalk' wholeheartedly right from day one. The entire set was so happy seeing ARR Sir having fun as an actor. It will be a scene which people will not expect.”

Equally exciting is Prabhudeva’s presence in a multifaceted avatar. Widely celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most influential performers, choreographers, and filmmakers, Prabhudeva will be seen in the role of ‘Babootty’, a young film choreographer. His role is said to blend performance and humour making it one of the most intriguing characters in the film.

Adding to the film’s appeal, Yogi Babu, earlier announced in dual roles named ‘Kavarimaan Narayanan’ and ‘Aattukkaal Azhagu Rasa’, surprises audiences once again by appearing in a third role called ‘Dubai Mathew’, further reinforcing the film’s quirky and experimental tone. “There is a surprise about Yogi Babu sir’s role which we will be revealing in the audio launch”, added Manoj NS, the director, with a lot of excitement.

The ensemble cast also includes Aju Varghese as ‘Lord Djokovic’, Arjun Ashokan as ‘Luna’, Satz as ‘Jasmine’, Sushmitha as ‘Silk’, Nishma as ‘Nagma’, Swaminathan as ‘Periya Pannai’, Redin Kingsley as ‘Kannu Kutty’, Rajendran as ‘Mallikarjun’, Deepa Akka as Karpoorazhagi’, Santhosh Jacob as ‘Thavasi' and Ramkumar as ‘Raj Babbar’. “We were blessed to have some of the best talents in acting be part of Moonwalk. Hopefully people will enjoy seeing these talented actors in theatre." added Manoj NS.

The makers have planned to release the full-length comedy feature film in theatres in May 2026.

--IANS

mkr/