A minute’s silence observed for IS Bindra, Ajit Pawar in Ranji Trophy games in Chandigarh, Mumbai

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Players and officials observed a minute’s silence in memory of former BCCI President IS Bindra and Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Ranji Trophy round seven fixtures in Chandigarh and Mumbai, respectively.

Bindra, who served as the BCCI President from 1993 to 1996, apart from being the President of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), passed away at the age of 84 in New Delhi on Sunday. At the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, both the Punjab and Karnataka teams, along with match officials, observed a minute’s silence before play began in the Elite Group B clash.

“A minute's silence was observed ahead of the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Karnataka in memory of former BCCI President Mr Inderjit Singh Bindra, who passed away on 25th January, 2026, at the age of 84,” said the BCCI through its ‘X’ account for domestic cricket on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, players from both the Mumbai and Delhi teams, along with match officials, observed a minute’s silence for Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, before play began in the Elite Group D clash. The players are also sporting black armbands in honour of Pawar.

“A moment of silence was observed before the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Delhi to pay tribute to the late Hon. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Dada Pawar, honouring his memory and contributions,” wrote Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, on his ‘X’ account.

