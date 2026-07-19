'A historic feat for Indian badminton': PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Japan Open win

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, saying her triumph was 'a historic feat for Indian badminton' and would inspire generations of young athletes across the country.

Sindhu ended a two-year wait for a BWF World Tour title by defeating home favourite and four-time champion Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final of the Super 750 tournament at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday.

Congratulating the former world champion, the Prime Minister praised her determination and consistency throughout the tournament.

“A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The title marked Sindhu’s first BWF World Tour crown since lifting the Syed Modi International in December 2024 and ended her seven-year wait for a Super 750 or higher-level title.

The 31-year-old produced an impressive run to the title, defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei and world No. 5 Han Yue before overcoming Yamaguchi in straight games in the final.

After a closely contested opening game that was locked at 17-17, Sindhu won four consecutive points to take the opener. She carried the momentum into the second game, opening up a commanding lead before withstanding a late fightback from Yamaguchi to seal a memorable straight-games victory and create history as the first Indian champion at the prestigious tournament.

Speaking after the victory, Sindhu admitted the triumph carried immense personal significance after months of hard work and questions over her form.

"I had tears in my eyes because it was very important for me to win. I was working really hard on myself and kept believing that I can do it. Even though a lot of people were like, ‘What’s happening? Is it done?’ or whatever, I believed in myself, and I would like to thank my family, coaches and the support staff, both sets of families, my parents and my in-laws, and of course my husband is always there even at my lowest. People around me have guided me really well; I’m really thankful,” Sindhu told the media after the game.

--IANS

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