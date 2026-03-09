A hat-trick of firsts: India defend T20 WC title, break home jinx, claim record third crown

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) The ghosts of the past were finally laid to rest at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India delivered a masterclass against New Zealand to retain their ICC T20 World Cup title with a 96-run win on Sunday.

In a poetic reversal of fortune at the very venue that once hosted their most bitter defeats in 2023, the Men in Blue stood tall, transforming the world’s largest cricket arena into a cauldron of pure jubilation.

India were the favourites to lift the title as they entered the tournament in scintillating form that has seen them win 48 of their last 56 T20I games dating back to October 2023. And producing a dominant series win against New Zealand ahead of the marquee event, they lived up to the tag.

The Men in Blue had a strong and steady campaign leading to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, achieving seven wins in eight matches. Their journey started with a 29-run win against the United States national cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

They then dominated the Namibia with a convincing 93-run victory in Delhi on February 12. One of their most important wins in the group stage came when they defeated their arch-rivals, the Pakistan, by 61 runs in Colombo on February 15.The team continued to build momentum with a 17-run win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

India's only defeat in the tournament came against South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 22. However, this loss did not derail their campaign. The team responded strongly, beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai on February 26. They then overcame the West Indies team by five wickets in Kolkata on March 1, securing a spot in the semi-finals, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat England by seven runs in a thrilling contest.

With this victory, India has rewritten the record books. Take a look at the milestones the Men in Blue conquered in their title defence.

1) First team to defend T20 World Cup

Entering the 2026 tournament as defending champions, India carried the momentum of their historic 2024 campaign—a victory that marked their second T20 World Cup title since the inaugural 2007 triumph. By clinically dismantling New Zealand in the final, the Men in Blue have now achieved what no other men’s side in history has: a successful title defense. This back-to-back glory cements their status as the format's undisputed powerhouse.

This latest milestone follows their record-breaking 2024 run, where India redefined dominance by winning eight consecutive matches to lift the trophy. In doing so, they became the first team in the tournament’s history to complete an entire World Cup campaign undefeated.

2) First men's team to lift T20 World Cup crown on home soil

India’s victory in Ahmedabad marks a watershed moment in the tournament’s history: they are now the first men's team to lift the T20 World Cup trophy on home soil. Since the inaugural 2007 edition in South Africa, the coveted silverware has consistently eluded the host nations. From the Caribbean to Australia, and across previous editions in Asia, the "home-ground advantage" had historically proven to be a burden rather than a blessing.

Until Sunday’s final, the list of hosts who fell short was long and distinguished, including South Africa (2007), England (2009), Sri Lanka (2012), and Australia (2022). Even in 2024, the co-hosting USA and West Indies watched as the trophy was claimed by others.

In this 10th edition, co-hosted with Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue finally shattered that long-standing hoodoo.

3) First team to win three T20 World titles

By defeating New Zealand in the final, India has etched its name into the history books as the first nation to win the Men’s T20 World Cup three times. This unprecedented "treble" places them in a league of their own.

While the West Indies first broke new ground in 2016 by becoming the first two-time champions, and England later joined that elite club, India’s 2026 victory represents a new pinnacle for the shortest format of the game.

The journey to this third star began with their iconic victory in the inaugural 2007 edition, followed by a masterful undefeated run to their second title in 2024. Now, by clinching their third trophy in the tournament’s 10th edition, the Men in Blue have officially established a cricketing dynasty.

