Haryana: 78th Nirankari Sant Samagam in Samalkha draws devotees from 25 countries; over 1 lakh volunteers serve langar

Samalkha (Haryana), Oct 31 (IANS) A grand spiritual spectacle is underway at the 78th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam being held at the Sant Nirankari Spiritual Complex along the GT Road in Samalkha, Haryana. Spread over nearly 650 acres, the gathering has drawn devotees from 25 countries, with over one lakh volunteers engaged in managing arrangements and serving in the ongoing 24-hour community kitchen, or langar.

According to organisers, between 5 and 5.5 lakh devotees and saints have already attended the event, and the number is expected to cross 10 lakh in the coming days.

In a special interaction with IANS, Samagam Secretary Joginder Sukhija said that the congregation represents "a confluence of humanity and introspection", where every aspect of organisation is being handled seamlessly. The sprawling venue houses six large community kitchens, 22 canteens, a hospital, dispensaries, and thousands of toilets, ensuring top-notch facilities for all attendees.

Sukhija added that nearly one lakh members of the Nirankari Sewadal are on duty from the national highway to the railway station, working with remarkable discipline. "This service knows no boundaries of caste, religion, or nationality. Volunteers from different countries are serving shoulder-to-shoulder with their Indian counterparts," he said.

This year's theme for the Samagam is "Atma Manthan" or self-introspection. Addressing devotees, Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj urged everyone to look within and evaluate their contribution for the betterment of humanity and society. Nirankari Rajpita is also expected to share his insights on the theme in upcoming sessions.

Sukhija informed that around 3,000 devotees from 25 countries have already reached the Samagam grounds, and the figure is likely to rise to 5,000.

Describing the scale of the community kitchen, volunteer Pradeep Verma said that the langar runs round the clock. Ten massive cauldrons are used to cook lentils and rice continuously, while chapatis are prepared in rotation. Over 50 quintals of wheat flour and about 4 quintals of lentils and rice are used daily. The kitchen produces nearly three lakh chapatis every 24 hours.

"At any given time, around 10,000 devotees can dine together, and the process continues in rotation," Sukhija added.

More than 300 women and 300 men are engaged in preparing food, while over 2,000 volunteers serve meals in shifts of three hours each. The sight of disciplined Sewadal members, dressed in their distinctive uniforms, exemplifies the spirit of equality and service that defines the Nirankari Mission.

"There is no discrimination in service. Everyone works shoulder-to-shoulder with the same spirit of devotion -- this is the true essence of the Nirankari Mission," Sukhija said.

