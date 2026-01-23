76 pc Indian recruiters to create new jobs in H1 2026; healthcare, manufacturing to lead: Report

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) About 76 per cent recruiters in India are focussed on job creation across various sectors in the first half of 2026, according to a report.

Naukri India’s bi-annual survey, based on insights of over 1,250 recruiters, showed that the healthcare sector is set to lead with 88 per cent new jobs.

The manufacturing sector is set to follow with 79 per cent new roles in H1 2026.

The BFSI sector is likely to show a relatively conservative yet strong hiring outlook (70 per cent), and IT sector (76 per cent) will create jobs.

“With 76% of recruiters focused on new job creation, the H1 2026 Hiring Outlook reflects sustained confidence in India’s job market," said Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com.

At an overall level, IT and Business Development roles are expected to witness the highest hiring activity during H1 2026; with 45 per cent recruiters in each sector anticipating the same (up from 37 per cent & 20 per cent recruiters respectively) in H2 2025.

Further, despite widespread concerns about AI-driven job losses, 87 per cent of recruiters believe AI will not have a significant impact on overall employment.

In fact, compared to the previous Hiring Outlook survey, where 13 per cent of recruiters predicted AI-led job creation, 18 per cent of recruiters now expect AI to create new roles, mainly across IT, analytics, and marketing.

"Importantly, AI is emerging as a catalyst for new role creation, especially in technology, analytics, and marketing functions. This evolution highlights the importance of continuous upskilling as organisations prepare for the next phase of workforce transformation,” Goyal said.

Meanwhile, hiring demand is expected to continue favouring entry-to mid-level professionals, with IT and manufacturing leading mid-level hiring and healthcare driving entry-level roles.

Notably, 69 per cent of IT recruiters expect the highest demand for mid-level professionals (4-7 yrs of experience), while 65 per cent of healthcare recruiters plan to hire from the 0-3 years' experience band, emphasising a push toward fresh talent in the sector, the report said.

