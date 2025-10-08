October 08, 2025 10:54 PM हिंदी

75 years after invasion, Tibet remains under siege but unbroken: Report

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) Seventy-five years after the "Chinese invasion" Tibet remains under siege but unbroken, a report highlighted on Wednesday as Tibetans across the world recalled the events that took place on October 7, 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China stormed into Tibet's eastern province of Kham, "marking the start of occupation rather than liberation".

"Tibet's mountains were shaken when eighty thousand Chinese troops descended upon the plateau like a dark wave, overpowering the 8,000-strong Tibetan army defending their homeland... It was a day an ancient, peaceful civilisation was invaded, silenced, and scarred," a report by Tibet Rights Collective detailed.

It mentioned that when the Seventeen-Point Agreement was signed in 1951 "under duress", Tibet was promised autonomy, religion, and dignity.

"China promised peace — and delivered chains. In the decades that followed, over 6,000 monasteries were destroyed, scriptures burned, monks imprisoned, and the sacred turned to ash. The world stayed silent — but the mountains remembered,” the report by the advocacy group stated.

"Nearly one million Tibetan children are now held in Chinese state-run boarding schools, far from their families, their monasteries, and their mountains," it added.

According to the report, in these sterile classrooms, Mandarin language replaced Tibetan, and party slogans replaced compassion. Children grow up unable to converse with their grandparents and estranged from their own identity.

Citing a 2025 report, 'Weaponizing Big Data: Decoding China’s Digital Surveillance in Tibet', it detailed how biometric data, DNA, and facial recognition feed Beijing’s system of predictive policing — suppressing dissent before it is even spoken

"The United Nations has called it what it is — cultural erasure. The aim is clear: to raise a generation that sees Tibet not as home, but as a ‘region of China.’ This is not education — it is assimilation. It is the slow erasure of a civilization, one child at a time,” the report stressed.

The report stressed that the Tibetan Plateau, often called the Third Pole, is melting under the pressure of militarisation and exploitation. It added that China’s dam projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) threaten the water lifeline of South and Southeast Asia.

“From India to Europe to the United States, the Tibetan diaspora continues to remind the world: You can occupy a country, but not its conscience,” the report noted

“Seventy-five years after the invasion, Tibet remains under siege but unbroken. Beijing controls the land. But the soul of Tibet belongs to those who refuse to forget,” it added.

--IANS

/as

