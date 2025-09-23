September 23, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

71st National Awards: Shilpa Rao dedicates her big win to Jamshedpur

71st National Awards: Shilpa Rao dedicates her big win to Jamshedpur

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Playback singer Shilpa Rao was feted with the 71st National Film Award on Tuesday. The singer was given the award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The singer was lauded for her work in the song ‘Chaleya’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.

Reacting to her win, the singer said in a statement shared by her team, “This win is not my own. The National Award belongs to all those who stood by me, and to Jamshedpur, my hometown that shaped me and continues to be my anchor”.

Shilpa Rao is known for her soulful voice and versatility across genres. She made her debut in 2006 and went on to deliver memorable songs. She has collaborated internationally and earned recognition with a Grammy nomination as part of Berklee Indian Ensemble.

Meanwhile, she is cherishing the love coming in for her latest releases, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ from ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ and ‘Ghafoor’ from ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Prakash Kumar, who composed music for the film 'Vaathi', received the Best Music Composer award.

The ceremony started shortly after the dignitaries including the President, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and filmmaker-producer Ashutosh Gowariker, filmmaker P. Sheshadri and author, Gopalakrishna Pai arrived.

The 71st National Film Awards, recognising excellence in Indian cinema for 2023, were announced on 1 August 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The award ceremony is currently underway at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu is conferring the honours.

The event is organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category. The awards aim to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of Indian cinema without public bias, maintaining a formal presentation.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium