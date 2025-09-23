September 23, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

71st National Awards: Mohanlal calls cinema, the ‘heartbeat’ of his soul

71st National Awards: Mohanlal calls cinema, the ‘heartbeat’ of his soul

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Malayalam cinema legend, Mohanlal, who was feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, said in his acceptance speech that cinema is the beating heart of his soul which empowers his art and creativity.

The actor started his speech as he greeted the dignitaries and the audience in the packed hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. He said, “It's with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, an honor instituted by the Government of India, in the name of the revered father of Indian cinema. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the street to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity”.

The actor further mentioned that sees the award as a collective tribute to the Malayalam film industry, legacy, creativity and resilience.

He went on, “When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honor, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred”.

Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema, and is conferred to the best of the artistes in cinema, who have shaped the contours of Indian cinema.

The actor said that the honour roots him more deeply in gratitude and responsibility, as he accepted the award as the blessing of his forerunners, the legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present.

He continued, “I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry, and to the discerning, intelligent audience of Kerala who have nurtured our art with love and insight. As Kumaran Ashan, the great poet, reformer and philosopher once wrote in Veenapur, ‘Chidai laayannu poyathu mallu chidam manoharamaya poobithu’. This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it lived a life of beauty. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grease, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire”.

“As an actor and film personality, this honour strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema, and I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose. In closing, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Honorable Rashtrapati ji, Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the esteemed members of the jury who found me worthy of this accolade. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul”, he added.

The 71st National Film Awards, recognising excellence in Indian cinema for 2023, were announced on 1 August 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred the honours.

The event was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category. The awards aim to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of Indian cinema without public bias, maintaining a formal presentation.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium