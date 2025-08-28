August 28, 2025 11:02 PM हिंदी

64th Subroto Cup: Assam team beats team from West Bengal to win Junior Girls' title

Team Betkuchi High School, Assam, beats Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal to win Junior Girls' title in the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) In a thrilling conclusion to the Junior Girls category of the 64th edition of Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, Team Betkuchi High School, Assam, emerged victorious by 3-1 over Team Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal to claim the prestigious title.

The final match, held at the historic Ambedkar Stadium, showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd. For Assam, Milina Brahma (24’), Sayasree Sangma (12’), and Mari Mech (29’) scored the goals, while Neha Baroi (21’) remained the single goal scorer from West Bengal.

The final was graced by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, SYSM, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who was the Chief Guest. Arjuna Awardee and Olympic Gold Medalist Mr Navdeep Singh, a Para athlete (Javelin thrower), was the Guest of Honour for the occasion.

The day’s events commenced with a grand performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), which was followed by a vibrant cultural performance by students from the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute.

The Winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runner-up pocketed Rs. 3,00,000.

With the conclusion of the Junior Girls final, the 64th Subroto Cup action will now shift to Bengaluru for the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) tournament, scheduled from September 2 to September 11, 2025. In Bengaluru, the matches will be played at the Air Force School, Jalahalli, Air Force Station Yelahanka, Air Force School, Yelahanka, and the HQ Training Command Football Ground.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Best Player (Rs 40,000): Mari Mech, Assam

Best Coach (Rs 25,000): Chandan Paul, West Bengal

Best Goalkeeper (Rs 25,000): Furchang Lama, Assam

Fair Play Award (Rs. 50,000): PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Andrott, Lakshadweep

Best School (Rs 40,000): Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal/

