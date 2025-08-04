5th Test: Siraj’s ‘belief’ leads India to famous Oval win and 2–2 series draw

London, Aug 4 (IANS) India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj summed up his emotions after a match-winning five-wicket haul on the final day, which helped India beat England by six runs and level the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-2 at The Oval here on Monday.

On the final day, England started as clear favourites, needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand. But India’s bowlers turned the match around with a brilliant four-wicket burst in the morning session.

"I have a wallpaper on my phone which says Belief. And I always believe in myself. I was just focusing on bowling in the right areas. I was not too concerned about whether I conceded a boundary or not. I just wanted to bowl in the right areas and pick wickets," Siraj said after India beat England by six runs in a thrilling finish.

Siraj removed Jamie Smith, caught behind after a thin edge confirmed by UltraEdge. He then trapped Jamie Overton lbw with a delivery that nipped in — England reviewed, but the decision stayed with the on-field umpire. Prasidh Krishna then bowled Josh Tongue with a perfect yorker at 141 kph to reduce England to 354/9 from 347/6.

Chris Woakes, despite a dislocated shoulder, came out to bat. Along with Gus Atkinson, he brought England close. But Siraj returned to take the final wicket — Atkinson edged behind to Jurel — and India won by six runs.

It was a moment of redemption for Mohammed Siraj in more ways than one. Not only did he make up for the dropped catch of Harry Brook — who went on to score 92 after being given a lifeline at the boundary — but he also bounced back from the disappointment of Manchester, where he was the last man out, bowled by Shoaib Bashir while trying to defend.

Reflecting on the missed chance, Siraj said, “Honestly, I didn’t think that after holding onto the catch, I would step on the boundary cushions. It was a match-changing moment. Harry Brook went into T20 mode after that, and we were behind in that phase. Thanks to the almighty.”

He added, “I always have a belief in myself that I can do it for the team in any situation.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/