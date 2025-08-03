August 03, 2025 7:56 PM हिंदी

5th Test: Root and Brook take England to 164/3 at lunch, need 210 more runs to win series

Joe Root and Harry Brook take England to 164/3 at lunch, need 210 more runs to win series in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

London, Aug 3 (IANS) An unbroken 58-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook took England to 164-3 in 34 overs at lunch against India on Day Four of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval here on Sunday.

It was a session where England amassed 114 runs for the loss of two wickets, with Brook and Root unbeaten on 38 and 23, respectively. Brook could have been out on 19 if Mohammed Siraj hadn’t stumbled on the boundary rope.

The hosts now need 210 more runs to beat India in the match and secure a 3-1 series win. India, meanwhile, need to pick six wickets (if injured Chris Woakes does not bat) to win the match and make the series scoreline 2-2.

Resuming from 50/1 in 13.5 overs, Ollie Pope took two quick boundaries off Siraj, even as Ben Duckett brought up his fifty off 76 balls by edging the pacer right of gully for four. But with Siraj and Akash Deep mostly keeping Duckett down, the left-handed opener wasn’t able to hit as many free-flowing drives as possible.

But on the fourth ball of Prasidh Krishna, Duckett went for a drive on a fuller ball, but edged to KL Rahul at second slip to fall for 54. Root had an uneasy start as Siraj beat him twice on the outside edge, while Pope grew in confidence by driving, whipping, and pulling Prasidh for three boundaries.

Just as it looked like Pope would run his way to a big score on his home ground, Siraj struck again when his sharp wobble seam nip-backer kept low to trap the batter lbw for 27, with the England skipper also burning a review, as replays showed it would eventually hit middle stump.

After that, Root hit two leaning drives off Prasidh for fours, while Brook edged him for a boundary, before pulling and lofting Akash for a four and six respectively. Brook had a big reprieve on 19 when Siraj, who came back on the field after a short break, took his catch in the deep off Prasidh.

But in the process of taking it, the pacer stepped on the boundary cushion to concede a six. There was no stopping Brook as he cut Prasidh for four, before hitting him through cover for another boundary, as the counterattack from him and Root has left everyone guessing on what will be the result of the match.

Brief scores:

India 224 and 396 in 88 overs lead England 247 and 164/3 in 38 overs (Ben Duckett 54, Harry Brook 38 not out; Mohammed Siraj 2-44, Prasidh Krishna 1-74) by 210 runs

