5th T20I: SA beat NZ in decider to clinch series 3-2

Christchurch, March 25 (IANS) Wicketkeeper batter Connor Esterhuizen's half-century, followed by a scintilating effort from the bowlers, helped South Africa register a 33-run win against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I to seal the five-game series 3-2 here at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa posted 187/4 on the scoreboard from 20 overs, with Esterhuizen leading the charge with the bat. In reply, New Zealand were restricted to 154 in 20 overs.

Coming to bat first after losing the toss, the Proteas scored 43 runs in the powerplay, losing just one wicket of opener Tony de Zorzi (21 off 22). Rubin Hermann and Wiaan Mulder forged a 55-run partnership and took the team to 76 runs at the midway stage.

New Zealand got the breakthrough on the first ball of the 10th over when Mulder (31 off 29) got out. Last match star player Esterhuizen continued his form and formed a 49-run partnership with Hermann, who was dismissed in the 16th over.

Esterhuizen completed his fifty off 25 balls and scored 75 runs in just 33 balls. He hammered four boundaries and six sixes during his innings and took the team to a challenging total of 187 runs.

Chasing 188, New Zealand scored 46 runs but lost two big wickets during the power play. Dane Cleaver and Bavon Jacobs showed fightback in the middle overs, but the Proteas struck at regular intervals, which derailed the chase, and the hosts were able to score just 154 runs while losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Coetzee was the successful bowler for South Africa as he picked two wickets while leaking out just 21 runs. Mulder and Baartman also took two wickets while captain Maharaj chipped one wicket as the visitors beat the Blackcaps at their home.

Brief Scores: South Africa 187/4 in 20 overs (Connor Esterhuizen 75, Rubin Hermann 39; Ben Sears 2-37, Josh Clarkson 1-14) beat New Zealand 154/8 in 20 overs (Bevon Jacobs 36, Tim Robinson 25; Gerald Coetzee 2-21, Wiaan Mulder 2-28) by 33 runs.

--IANS

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