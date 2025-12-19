5th T20I: Happy that Yuvraj still holds fastest T20I fifty record, says Pandya after 16-ball fifty

Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (IANS) India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he was unaware of having registered the second-fastest T20I fifty for India until after his dismissal but expressed delight that the record continues to be held by Yuvraj Singh.

Pandya left everyone mesmerized by hammering 63 off 38 deliveries, including getting his fifty in just 16 balls, the second fastest half-century hit by an India men’s batter in T20Is, as India made 231/5 and won by 30 runs to get a 3-1 series win.

“Winning games is what you play for and it’s always exciting when your contribution helps the team get over the line. No, I didn’t know (he has the second fastest fifty for India) until I got out and went back. Our social media guys told me I was the second-fastest. My first reaction was, ‘Ah, I missed the top spot!’ But happy that Yuvi pa holds that record,” Pandya said after being named Player of the Match.

The all-rounder explained his mindset during the innings, revealing that he had planned an aggressive start. “Today I just felt it. I actually told my partner beforehand that I was going to step out first ball and try to hit it for six. I was confident it would come off. The situation suited my style; I backed myself and it worked. I took a calculated risk and thankfully it went my way,” he said.

Pandya added that the knock was a reflection of his approach to challenges. “I’ve always enjoyed the challenge. No matter how many setbacks you face, the aim is to come back stronger, better, and make a bigger impact. When it all comes together, it feels satisfying. But the journey continues – the preparation, the planning, the hard work never stops.”

Wrist spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, adjudged Player of the Series, said he relished the high-intensity contest held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “It was a high-intensity match and probably the best game of the series. I really enjoyed it. That’s the role assigned to me; my first option is always to look for wickets.

“There’s no reason not to. So whenever I get the ball, my mindset is to attack and look to make an impact. I talk to all of them – Surya, Sanju and others. They always encourage me and those conversations really help,” he said.

Chakaravarthy, who picked 4-53, added that constant evolution was key to his success. “Just by constantly evolving. I try to bring something new every series. If it works, great; if not, I go back, work on it and come back stronger. That’s how I keep improving. I would like to dedicate this to my mom, dad, and sister.”

Tilak Varma, who shared a century stand with Pandya and made 73, said he was focused on maintaining intent on a good batting surface. “I know how the Ahmedabad wicket goes (plays) here. The way Abhishek and Sanju bhai played at the start of the game, I knew that the wicket was good. So I just want to maintain that strike rate and I just want to show that intent,” he said.

On batting alongside Pandya, who is also his IPL skipper at Mumbai Indians, Varma said, “It was incredible batting by Hardik bhai. It was a treat to watch from the non-striker’s end. The way he was hitting was very clean and he was fantastic to watch. To be honest, I don’t have a target in mind when batting. I just want to score as much as I can. We were looking to get 230-240 and we got there in the end.”

Varma signed off by revealing he is working on his bowling. “To be frank, I’m really working hard on my bowling. Hopefully you can see me in the coming games. It’s better to ask Surya bhai (smiles). But hopefully you can see me bowling in the coming games.”

