November 08, 2025 8:15 PM हिंदी

5th T20I: Could've gotten bigger scores, but we have done well in the series, says Abhishek

Could've gotten bigger scores, but we have done well in the series, says Abhishek Sharma

Brisbane, Nov 8 (IANS) After being named Player of the Series in India’s 2-1 T20I triumph over Australia, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma said they could have got bigger scores in the series, but were satisfied to have done well in the trip. Abhishek amassed 163 runs in three innings at an average of 40.75.

"I've been waiting for this tournament. When I got to know we're going to Australia for T20Is, I was very excited. Have seen throughout my career that Australia is very batting-friendly. I feel we could've gotten bigger scores, but we've done well in the series,” said Abhishek in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Josh Hazlewood, praising the Australian pacer’s impact across the series. "The way he (Hazlewood) was bowling, it was beneficial for any team. I've said before that I always enjoy the battle between batters and bowlers. He's a world-class bowler."

"If you want to play good cricket and do well in the future, you have to face world-class bowlers. I was practising for these kinds of bowlers only because that's how you're going to do well for your team," added Abhishek.

He further credited captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir for empowering him to play with intent. "Special mention to the captain and coach, they've given me this responsibility to just go and express myself.”

“I feel as a batter, when you're scoring 20s and 30s, it's not easy for you as well because you know you can go longer. But the clarity they've given me to set the momentum for the team, that's what I've been practising in the nets and the off-season as well."

Looking ahead to next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, Abhishek said the prospect of representing India on the global stage will be the fulfilment of a childhood dream. "It's one of the biggest tournaments. It's my dream come true moment if I'm playing the World Cup. As a kid, I've always dreamt about this - winning the World Cup. Will make sure I'm ready for that tournament."

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘Hindu society at its peak, wants to unite world’: Mohan Bhagwat

‘Hindu society at its peak, wants to unite world’: Mohan Bhagwat

PM Modi meets Bharat Ratna LK Advani, extends birthday wishes

PM Modi meets Bharat Ratna LK Advani, extends birthday wishes

Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

5th T20I: Feels great to finally touch the trophy, says Suryakumar Yadav after series win over Australia

5th T20I: Feels great to finally touch the trophy, says Suryakumar after series win over Australia

Ravi Kishan-Tej Pratap meeting was routine, RJD spreading rumours: BJP’s Pratul Shah Deo

Ravi Kishan-Tej Pratap meeting was routine, RJD spreading rumours: BJP’s Pratul Shah Deo

India names record 111-member contingent for Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo

India names record 111-member contingent for Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo

Is Tej Pratap ploughing a lonely furrow or preparing ground to suit larger political ambition?

Is Tej Pratap ploughing a lonely furrow or preparing ground to suit larger political ambition?

Russell Crowe talks about full-circle moment on the sets of ‘Man of Steel’

Russell Crowe talks about full-circle moment on the sets of ‘Man of Steel’

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 127 puts India A in command against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo credit: IANS

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 127 puts India A in command against South Africa A

Ajeetesh Sandhu lies T-36; three-way lead at the top at Moutai Singapore Open at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore on Saturday. Photo credit: Asian Tour

Golf: Ajeetesh Sandhu lies T-36; three-way lead at the top at Singapore Open