59th Fit India Sundays on Cycle unites the nation from Delhi to Guwahati

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) From bustling city roads to college campuses and community grounds, India once again took to the pedals on Sunday as the 59th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle rolled out across the country, turning an ordinary weekend morning into a celebration of fitness, sustainability, and collective spirit.

What began in December 2024 under the leadership of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has today evolved into a true people’s movement with over 25 lakh citizens participating across more than 2.5 lakh locations so far. Rooted in the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’, the initiative continues to address two urgent national concerns—rising lifestyle diseases and the need for environmentally responsible living.

In the national capital, the energy was unmistakable at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookherjee Swimming Complex, where the event spotlighted India’s future workforce. Nearly 500 students from ITIs, polytechnic and technical institutes turned up in cycling gear, riding shoulder-to-shoulder with Fit India Ambassadors Sebastian Mariagnanam Nadar and Neha Tanwar, transforming the venue into a vibrant fitness hub.

Adding star power and inspiration to the morning was Arjuna Awardee and former Indian kabaddi captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, who made a special trip from Rohtak to join the rally. Interacting warmly with students, Hooda spoke about the long-term impact of the initiative on young Indians.

"I have come all the way from Rohtak personally to be part of this movement in New Delhi because it is truly important for the future of our country,” Hooda said. “It is encouraging to see so many students joining today. Fitness is the most important aspect of life—just like we realised the importance of immunity during the covid years. This initiative is giving a powerful message to the nation about health.”

The Delhi edition also featured Aman Sharma, two-time Deaflympian, along with representatives from national skill training institutions. Pavitra Ghosh highlighted how National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) across India were marking the day with cycling and fitness activities, strengthening the bond between skill development and healthy living.

Blending fitness with social awareness, a nukkad natak on road safety drew crowds at the venue, reinforcing the idea that responsible habits—on the road and in life—go hand in hand.

Hundreds of kilometres away, the spirit of Fit India was equally alive in the North-East. The Sports Authority of India Regional Centre, Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, hosted a special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle alongside Alcheringa’26, the institute’s annual cultural festival.

Around 350 cyclists, including students, faculty members and fitness enthusiasts, took part in the Guwahati ride, adding a strong fitness dimension to one of the region’s biggest youth festivals.

Beyond Delhi and Guwahati, the 59th edition unfolded simultaneously at nearly 10,000 locations across the country. SAI Training Centres and Khelo India centres in places such as Goa, Rajnandgaon, Dharamsala, Kokrajhar, Hazaribagh, Golaghat and Bikaner turned into lively fitness carnival zones.

More than 5,000 NaMo Fit India cycling clubs, along with lakhs of everyday citizens, organised local rides, proving that the movement is now truly community-led. Alongside cycling, participants enjoyed activities like yoga, Zumba, rope skipping and fitness games, making Sundays a celebration rather than a routine.

--IANS

hs/