August 15, 2025 12:48 PM हिंदी

‘50 years of 'Sholay’: Sachin Pilgaonkar talks about his important scene being cut from lock edit

‘50 years of 'Sholay’: Sachin Pilgaonkar talks about his important scene being cut from lock edit

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Producer-actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar, who essayed the role of Rahim chacha's son in the iconic film ‘Sholay’, has spoken up about an important sequence in the film, which director Ramesh Sippy left out in the lock edit.

Sachin spoke with IANS recently, as he celebrated 50 years of ‘Sholay’, and said that although director Ramesh Sippy had edited out the part, there were multiple reasons that led to the decision.

He told IANS, “The scene of killing me, which was shot at Gabbar's den, that scene was cut before the release. And that was cut by Rameshji. There were three reasons for that. The first reason was that the length of the film had to be controlled. The second thing was that he got a very good cut. That ant, the black one, which we call mungda in Marathi, it is walking on Gabbar’s hand. And he says, ‘Ramgadh's son has come'. And he hits the ant like this. Cut-to-dead the dead body of my character in the film comes to the village. That was a symbolic cut. So that was the second reason”.

He further mentioned, “And the third reason, Rameshji felt that killing a 16-17-year-old child would look very cruel. So this was Rameshji's thought, not the censor's. At that time, as an actor, I felt very bad. That I have such a good scene, an individual scene, with Gabbar, and that has been cut. I was very sad about this, which any actor would feel. But today, when I am a director, I am a filmmaker myself, I look at that thing and appreciate it. Whatever Rameshji did, he did it right”.

In ‘Sholay’, Sachin’s character gets killed by Gabbar, essayed by Amjad Khan, in the film. The film is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Mannara Chopra, Avika Gor talks about their childhood memories from I-Day

Mannara Chopra, Avika Gor talks about their childhood memories from Independence Day

PM Modi tells India’s decade-long growth story in longest ever I-Day speech

PM Modi tells India’s decade-long growth story in longest ever I-Day speech

Rajinikanth expresses heartfelt gratitude to fans; calls them 'Gods who make me live'

Rajinikanth expresses heartfelt gratitude to fans; calls them 'Gods who make me live'

National Sports Policy helps promote sports in remote areas: PM Modi in his I-Day speech (Credit: Narendra Modi YouTube)

National Sports Policy helps promote sports in remote areas: PM Modi in his I-Day speech

‘Sholay’ turns 50: Ramesh Sippy shares how ‘chuha’ Amjad Khan became a ‘badha star’

‘Sholay’ turns 50: Ramesh Sippy shares how ‘chuha’ Amjad Khan became a ‘badha star’

Big Bang reform: Finance Ministry proposes two-slab GST system after PM Modi's speech

Big Bang reform: Finance Ministry proposes two-slab GST system after PM Modi's speech

Centre launches FASTag based annual toll pass for private vehicles

Centre launches FASTag based annual toll pass for private vehicles

PM Modi unveils visionary blueprint for Bharat at 2047 in bold Independence Day Address

PM Modi unveils visionary blueprint for Bharat at 2047 in bold Independence Day address

Nitish Kumar announces uniform Rs 100 fee for PT of competitive exams in Bihar

Nitish Kumar announces uniform Rs 100 fee for PT of competitive exams in Bihar

Saira Banu: Dilip Sahab was the most desi man I have ever known

Saira Banu: Dilip Sahab was the most desi man I have ever known