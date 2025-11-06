November 06, 2025 2:55 PM हिंदी

4th T20I: Australia make four changes, elect to bowl first against unchanged India

4th T20I: Australia make four changes, elect to bowl first against unchanged India

Carrara (Gold Coast), Nov 6 (IANS) Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T20I at the Carrara Oval on Thursday. The five-game series is poised at 1-1 and a win for either of the two teams will ensure they are ahead in their quest to eventually claim the trophy.

After winning the toss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius come in as the four changes due to first-choice players like Travis Head and Sean Abbott going to play Sheffield Shield in preparation for the Ashes.

“We don't play a lot here. It is great to be here, will try to get as much information about the surface as we can. It is great, five-match series going down to the last two games, both teams will be pumped,” he said.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his playing eleven is unchanged, in what is also the side’s first time of playing an international game in Gold Coast. “This is what you play bilaterals for, you challenge yourself and it is a beautiful stadium, everything to play for. The preparation has been good.

“We had a day off, had a good practice session yesterday. It looks like a subcontinent wicket, later on it might get slower, so we are happy to bat first. We were looking to bat first. Looks similar to Indian conditions, put runs on the board and we want to take up that challenge,” he said.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

This team reflects India: President Murmu on meeting Women’s WC-winning team (Ld)

This team reflects India: President Murmu on meeting Women’s WC winners (Ld)

Godrej Properties' PAT falls 32 pc sequentially to Rs 403 crore

Godrej Properties' net profit falls 32 pc sequentially to Rs 403 crore in Q2

Prez, PM meeting WC-winning Team India will ‘motivate everyone in the world of women's cricket’: Shahbaz Nadeem

Prez, PM meeting WC-winning Team India will ‘motivate everyone in the world of women's cricket’: Shahbaz Nadeem

Rashid Khan, Noman Ali and Senuran Muthusamy nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for October

Rashid Khan, Noman Ali and Senuran Muthusamy nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for October

Jatadhara Movie Review: Zee Studios, Prerna Arora Create A Perfect Blend of Myth, Mystery, and Modern Faith

Jatadhara Movie Review: Zee Studios, Prerna Arora Create A Perfect Blend of Myth, Mystery, and Modern Faith

President Droupadi Murmu hosts Women’s ODI WC-winning Indian team at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan/X)

President Droupadi Murmu hosts Women’s ODI WC-winning Indian team at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shatrughan Sinha fondly remembers Sanjeev Kumar, says he was fortunate to work and learn from the legendary actor

Shatrughan Sinha fondly remembers Sanjeev Kumar, says he was fortunate to work and learn from the legendary actor

Shweta Basu Prasad on ‘Maharani 4’: Being the creator’s first choice is the biggest compliment

Shweta Basu Prasad on ‘Maharani 4’: Being the creator’s first choice is the biggest compliment

Pakistani airstrike in Balochistan injures nine civilians, claims rights body

Pakistani airstrike in Balochistan injures nine civilians, claims rights body

PM Modi targets Mahagathbandhan, calls 1990-2005 zero development era

PM Modi targets Mahagathbandhan, calls 1990-2005 zero development era