September 25, 2025 7:26 AM हिंदी

49th PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews vital infra projects worth over Rs 65,000 crore

49th PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews vital infra projects worth over Rs 65,000 crore

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 49th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at South Block on Wednesday.

The platform brings together the Centre and States to fast-track major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure time-bound delivery.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects across sectors, including Mines, Railways, Water Resources, Industrial Corridors, and Power. These projects span 15 States and Union Territories, stretching across the country, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 65,000 crore. Recognised as vital drivers of economic growth and public welfare, the projects were reviewed with emphasis on clear timelines, effective inter-agency coordination, and prompt resolution of bottlenecks.

The Prime Minister reiterated that delays in execution impose a double cost - often escalating project expenditure and also depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials at both the Central and State levels to adopt a result-oriented approach, translating opportunities into improved quality of life for people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that States/UTs should also institutionalise mechanisms at their level for regular review and monitoring of flagship projects, ensuring timely implementation and effective resolution of bottlenecks. He urged all States/UTs to place strong emphasis on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors, and stressed that better preparedness through these reforms would enable us to swiftly seize emerging opportunities.

Later in the night, PM Modi shared the update about the 49th meeting of PRAGATI in a social media post.

“Chaired the 49th PRAGATI meeting earlier this evening. Vital projects across 15 states and UTs worth over Rs 65,000 crore were reviewed. These works covered sectors like mines, railways, water resources, industrial corridors and power sectors,” the PM wrote on X.

--IANS

uk

LATEST NEWS

Washington continues to deal separately with India, Pakistan: Senior US official 

Washington continues to deal separately with India, Pakistan: Senior US official 

Piyush Goyal meets key foreign, business leaders in New York, discusses trade and energy

Piyush Goyal meets key foreign, business leaders in New York, discusses trade and energy

H-1B visa crackdown 'shockingly anti-business', says US Immigration expert (IANS Exclusive)

H-1B visa crackdown 'shockingly anti-business', says US Immigration expert (IANS Exclusive)

Rihanna welcomes 3rd child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes 3rd child with A$AP Rocky

He is gonna score a century soon, says Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal after the opener helps India to a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in Super 4 stage of Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: He is gonna score a century soon, says Abhishek Sharma's sister

Always want to go with the flow, says Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match in India's 41-run victory over Bangladesh in Super 4 stage which sealed their place in the of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup 2025: Always want to go with the flow, says POTM Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav help India book final spot; thrash Bangladesh by 41 runs in Super 4 stage of Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek, Kuldeep help India book final spot; thrash Bangladesh by 41 runs (Ld)

49th PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews vital infra projects worth over Rs 65,000 crore

49th PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews vital infra projects worth over Rs 65,000 crore

Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India beat Bangladesh, storm into final of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek, Kuldeep star as India beat Bangladesh, storm into final

LG slams Leh violence, says vested interests drawing comparison with Nepal, Bangladesh

LG slams Leh violence, says vested interests drawing comparison with Nepal, Bangladesh