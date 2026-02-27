Jennifer Garner refuses to promise her children she won't have a facelift

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, who has previously tried Botox injections but doesn't plan to get them again, hasn't ruled out undergoing any bigger cosmetic procedures in the future.

Speaking to Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the actress, who has Violet, Fin, and Samuel, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, said: “My kids are like, ‘Mom, promise us you'll never get a facelift.’ And I say, ‘I am unlikely to rush toward a facelift.'

"And yet I refuse to make that promise because I am me today, and I don't know how I'm gonna feel.”

Meanwhile, Garner shared that she loves working with children of varying ages because there is always something she can learn about being a better mother to her own children, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I love the intimacy of that relationship, whether they're a toddler and I get to become best buddies with a toddler, or whether it's a little kid, a teenager or a young adult. I just I love them.

"And they help give me perspective on myself as a parent. I'm practicing that relationship, even practicing the friction of it, and [finding] ways that I can take that home and do a better job."

Garner told Kylie, who has four daughters under the age of six with husband Jason Kelce, that a key lesson she has learned over the years is when to "stay quiet" around her brood.

She added: "Because, really, your kids get to a point, and I hate to say this to you because you're so far from this, and it's really rude, but they get to a point where you're not supposed to tell them everything. You're supposed to stay quiet.

"I don't know when that happens, but all of a sudden, it's not on you, and you're actually — you're in trouble."

She recently shared her and Affleck's kids think she is "embarrassing".

When asked on The Jennifer Hudson Show what she does to gain "cool points" from her kids, she said: "I am fully cringe. I am only embarrassing."

--IANS

dc/