Anubhuti Kashyap shares the prerequisites of framing the story of ‘Accused’

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Director Anubhuti Kashyap, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming movie ‘Accused’, has shared the prerequisites that she had in mind to tell the story.

Anubhuti, who is also the the sister of Anurag Kashyap, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that the most important thing for her as a storyteller was to not make the narrative sensational. ‘Accused’ follows the story of a woman, who has been alleged to have sexually harassed a victim. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead.

She told IANS, “The story, the subject was such that it always needed a certain lens, a certain empathetic approach towards it. It couldn't have been sensationalized, is what we felt. And I didn't see it somehow in that lens at all. So we've kept that conscious choice, the treatment while writing the script also. We wanted to tell incidents in the story, events that make people uncomfortable in parts, not the queer relationship, but a lot of other things that were happening in the core of the story. So that was one of the guidelines”.

She further mentioned, “We weren't shy of writing it in plot points, scenes or even characters which make you slightly uncomfortable. So we've kept that lens, we've maintained that, we've maintained a certain kind of ambiguity. We've not resolved every single thing in the film. So those have been the approaches. They've been consciously done, they've been at the back of our minds while writing the script, because I think it all came from the subject it is and it demanded that kind of storytelling”.

‘Accused’ is available to stream on Netflix.

