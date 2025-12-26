December 26, 2025 11:04 PM हिंदी

3rd T20I: Renuka’s four-fer, Deepti’s three wickets help India restrict SL to 112/7

Renuka Singh Thakur’s four-fer, Deepti Sharma’s three wickets help India restrict SL to 112/7 in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (IANS) Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur claimed four wickets on her return to the T20I side as India restricted Sri Lanka to 112/7 in the third game of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Renuka finished with figures of 4-21, her fourth four-wicket haul in the format, while off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma took 3-18 as Sri Lanka's batting struggles continued after being asked to bat first for the third consecutive time in the series.

Sri Lanka started brightly, but their innings deteriorated rapidly, with only a 40-run partnership between Imesha Dulani (27) and Kavisha Dilhari (20) providing resistance. Late contributions from Kaushini Nuthyangana (19 not out) helped Sri Lanka reach a respectable total, though one well below par.

Sri Lanka began with Hasini Perera bringing out drives, sweep and scoops to fetch four boundaries in the first four overs. Captain Chamari Athapaththu struggled under pressure before falling to Deepti, giving mid-off a simple catch.

Renuka recovered from an expensive opening over to become the pick of India's bowlers by dismissing Hasini, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Nilakshika Silva to leave Sri Lanka at 45/4 in 9.3 overs. From there, Imesha and Kavisha hit six boundaries between themselves in an enterprising partnership which Sri Lanka badly needed.

But Kavisha fell in the 14th over – holing out to deep mid-wicket off Deepti, who became the first-ever cricketer across the men’s and women’s game to do the double of 1000 runs and 150 wickets in T20Is. An over later, Renuka’s slower ball accounted for Imesha, who slashed to backward point.

With the dismissal of Malsha Shehani, Deepti became the joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I history, drawing level with Australia’s Megan Schutt on 151 wickets. It took two boundaries from Kaushini in the fag end of the innings to take Sri Lanka past the 110-run mark. India is expected to chase down the modest target comfortably, having won the opening two matches and sealed an easy series win.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka Women 112/7 in 20 overs (Imesha Dulani 27, Hasini Perera 25; Renuka Singh Thakur 4-21, Deepti Sharma 3-18) against India Women

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Renuka Singh Thakur aims to take a rare five-for after picking a four-wicket haul in the third T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Renuka Singh Thakur aims to take a rare five-for after picking a four-wicket haul

Credit goes to the bowlers for giving India this win, says India Women team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after her team beats Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I of the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Credit goes to the bowlers for giving India this win, says Harmanpreet Kaur

No tampering with Aravalli Range will be allowed: Rajasthan CM (Photo: IANS)

No tampering with Aravalli Range will be allowed: Rajasthan CM

Vemar Primary school in Gujarat's Vadodara sets example by delivering quality, practical education to children

Vemar Primary school in Gujarat's Vadodara sets example by delivering quality, practical education to children

Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma star as India Women clinch series with 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka Women in the third match of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Renuka, Deepti, Shafali star as India Women clinch series with 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka (ld)

Dhirendra Shastri calls for vigilance over fresh lynching in B’desh, slams Baghel’s allegations (Photo: IANS)

Dhirendra Shastri calls for vigilance over fresh lynching in B’desh, slams Baghel’s allegations

Maharashtra, Karnataka cruise to big wins in league matches of Nagesh Trophy -- -- Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2025 at the Railway Sports Ground in Hubli on Friday. Photo credit: CBAI

Nagesh Trophy: Maharashtra beat Rajasthan; Karnataka thrashed Kerala in league matches

Shafali Verma smashes 79 not out as India clinch five-match series with eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Shafali smashes 79 not out as India clinch series with eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Ahmedabad's i-Hub powers youth startups, strengthens Gujarat's innovation ecosystem

Ahmedabad's i-Hub powers youth startups, strengthens Gujarat's innovation ecosystem

Kajal Aggarwal is entering 2026 with hope, excitement, & an 'open heart'

Kajal Aggarwal is entering 2026 with hope, excitement, & an 'open heart'