3rd T20I: Learnings from India series crucial to bridge gap with top teams, says Raza

Harare, July 26 (IANS) Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza believes the valuable learnings from their three-match T20I series against India, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for them, will be very crucial in bridging the gap between his side and the world’s top cricket-playing nations.

At the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, Zimbabwe bowlers were taken apart by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hit a sparkling 81, as India posted a formidable 192/5. In reply, despite Ryan Burl hitting 54 not out, Zimbabwe were never in the hunt to chase the total and ended up at 157/7.

“A lot of them, to be honest with you. I think, firstly, well done to Zimbabwe Cricket for hosting these fixtures because if you do not play against the top nations in the world as a country, we can't grow.

“And I think world cricket is much better when all the countries are playing good cricket. So the learnings from this series will certainly help us to bridge that gap between the top nations and the slightly lower-ranked nations because I feel like cricket is a lot more entertaining when everybody is playing really well," Raza said at the conclusion of the series.

He also praised the youngsters who stepped up during the series against India, the reigning T20 World Cup holders. "And for us, the biggest learning is the experience that we have had. Nyamhuri has been certainly a great addition to the side as well. Marumani taking on the number six and seven role. Madhevere has had some decent runs. So, there's a lot of good things that I can think of. So, very happy," added Raza.

Opening up on the evolving dressing room ethos and the cultural shift within the team over recent months, Raza stressed on the importance of playing with relentless intent and matching global standards. "The journey started long ago. We wanted to change a few things in the change room. We wanted to be there for each other's success. We wanted to be there for each other's failures.

“We wanted to put our heart on our sleeves. We wanted to die for every ball. We wanted to bowl every ball with intent and bat every ball with intent. Along the way, especially this new cycle, we want to change a few things because we feel like we have to match the intensity of world cricket.

“And along the way, we will have some bad games and I'm very okay with that. But one thing I do know, once the lessons, once the experience we have had match the standard of world cricket, once Zimbabwe come out, we will flourish," he explained.

On a personal front, Raza experienced a tough series with the bat, registering a golden duck in the final game. Looking ahead to Zimbabwe's upcoming tour of Namibia for a tri-series, Raza acknowledged his lean patch with a touch of humor while pledging to lead from the front.

"Certainly try and buy a run for myself. That will be the first thing I look at (smiles). No, the team has held themselves really well without my contributions. But as a leader, I know where I falter and what I need to do.

“And I still need to be leading this team from the front with everything that I do. But very happy how the team has gone about their business without me scoring runs. Hopefully, when I start contributing, I'll add a lot more to the team's success. And I'm pretty sure those runs are around the corner," he concluded.

--IANS

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