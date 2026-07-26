July 26, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

3rd T20I: Focused on fixing errors, results are now showing, says Ravi Bishnoi

3rd T20I: Focused on fixing errors, results are now showing, says Ravi Bishnoi

Harare, July 26 (IANS) India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi expressed satisfaction with his recent performances in the 3-0 T20I series over Zimbabwe, saying that the focus on fixing his errors in the run-up at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru are now showing good results.

Bishnoi had to work on his run-up issues, which wasn’t going straight to the stumps, under Sairaj Bahutule and Sunil Joshi, after three back-foot no-balls saw him concede 60 runs in the defeat to England in Manchester.

With the errors fixed, Bishnoi picked three scalps on the short trip to Zimbabwe. "I worked on the areas that needed improvement because there were a few errors in my bowling. I worked on them, and now the results are showing.

“I got a lot of support from the coaches and they told me what I needed to do. I had started going a little too wide, which usually doesn't happen, but unfortunately, it kept happening in that match (against England)," said Bishnoi at the conclusion of the series.

India’s win on Sunday was spearheaded by teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sublime 81 and a clinical spell of 3-29 from express pacer Mayank Yadav. The victory handed new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer his maiden series sweep as India’s captain, especially after suffering series defeats in Ireland and England.

Elaborating on his strategic approach on surfaces at the Harare Sports Club that offered minimal turn for spin bowlers, Bishnoi noted that the natural skidding variation worked to his advantage.

"There isn't much turn, but one good thing for us is that our balls go straight and stay low. That really helps my bowling. Yes, big grounds do help bowlers. 100% we also need big grounds as bowlers," he added.

--IANS

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