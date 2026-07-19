3rd ODI: Yuvraj Singh rings iconic five-minute bell at Lord's ahead of series-decider

London, July 19 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday added a touch of elegance and nostalgia to the historic Lord's Cricket Ground as he rang the venue's iconic five-minute bell to signal the start of play for the crucial series-deciding third ODI between India and England.

Looking dapper in a well-tailored suit, Yuvraj, the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory, stood next to the famous bell located outside the Bowlers’ Writing Room in the Pavilion and performed the honorary ritual to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd.

Standing behind him was Yuvraj’s wife, actor Hazel Keech, and other officials and members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). West Indies greats Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd are also in attendance for the ODI series decider – India won the first game in Birmingham, before England bounced back in the second match in Cardiff.

The MCC had advised spectators to stay tuned for the moment. "The five-minute bell will be rung by the former India international Yuvraj Singh," the MCC had stated in an official pre-match announcement.

The tradition of ringing the Lord’s bell was introduced in 2007, with an international cricketer, administrator, or a well-known enthusiast of the sport invited to ring it to indicate that five minutes remain before the day's play commences.

Yuvraj's presence at the 'Home of Cricket' revived memories of him hitting 69 off 63 balls and playing a crucial role in India's historic NatWest Series final victory at the very same venue back in 2002. Yuvraj represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is in a stellar international career.

In 2023, Yuvraj, who’s mentoring young India opener Abhishek Sharma and had mentored current ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill, received the Honorary Life Membership of the MCC.

--IANS

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