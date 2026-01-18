January 18, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Plan was to put on a partnership and give ourselves a chance, says Glenn Phillips

Plan was to put on a partnership and give ourselves a chance, says New Zealand's Glenn Phillips in the ODI series decider against Indiaat the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Indore, Jan 18 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips said the focus while batting with Daryl Mitchell was on building a partnership to steady New Zealand’s innings in the series decider against India, as they managed to post a competitive 337/8 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Inserted to bat first by India on a two-paced black soil pitch, New Zealand were struggling at 58/3 before Mitchell (137) and Phillips (106) powered the visitors to a strong total with a commanding 219-run stand off 186 balls.

“It’s a small ground, the pitch was a little bit more two-paced than we thought. It was about putting on a partnership. The plan was to put on a partnership and give ourselves a chance,” said Phillips in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Phillips had to overcome a slow start –– taking 37 balls for hitting the first boundary –– before turning it around to hit his second ODI century. He credited Mitchell for taking care of the scoring rate when he was struggling to find rhythm.

“There was a certain stage around the 30th over where I was a bit edgy, but playing with Mitchell gives you a lot of confidence. He was striking the ball well, and that took the pressure off me. But you can take your time in an ODI, take it deeper and then play your shots,” he added.

Phillips signed off by hoping the New Zealand spinners would exploit the turn in their defence of a massive total. “We were looking at 280 during the 25th over, they bowled really well in the middle overs, we are happy to take 337. There was a bit (of turn) in it when (Ravindra) Jadeja was bowling. Hopefully, we can exploit it and get some turn in the second innings.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/

