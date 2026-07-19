3rd ODI: Consistently hitting lengths is the real discipline, says England spearhead Archer

London, July 19 (IANS) England speedster Jofra Archer has expressed immense satisfaction with his current bowling rhythm, adding that consistently hitting his favourable lengths has been the key to his good showings in the ongoing ODI series against India.

"Very pleased with how it's coming. Sometimes the wickets don't always come there, but I think this has probably been the best I've bowled consistently. I don't think I've bowled one bad ball. If it goes for four, that's fine, but I put it where I want to put it.

"Probably just the lengths, to be honest, because some days you're going to bowl faster than some. So as long as you're consistently hitting the length, you can be tired, you can be excited, but as long as you're hitting the same length, then I think that's the real discipline," Archer said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

He also highlighted the tactical importance of dismissing India's premier top-order batters, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill, to contain the visitors' scoring rate. "He's (Kohli) the key, it's stopping them from getting 300. You get him, you get Rohit, you get Shubman. The others probably will still take them to 300, but I think if you get them out, you significantly stop the chances of that happening."

Embracing his senior role alongside younger bowlers like Josh Tongue in the England setup, Archer, who picked a three-for in the second ODI win in Cardiff, downplayed the complexities of leading the attack, adding that having good communication is of utmost importance.

"I guess I was just lucky to play a few more games. I think he's (Tongue) being a bit modest. I think everyone helps everyone. And it's usually whoever gets the ball first, then you just relay the information. So, like, in the Test stuff, it's mostly him feeding stuff back sometimes.

“I've played a few 50-over games, and it's not that complicated. You just hit the length, and then it just depends if you go straight or if you just go a bit on fourth stump. It's just realising that quickly and then just passing the information on to the other guys."

--IANS

nr/bc