360 million Airtel customers get AI Perplexity Pro tool worth Rs 17,000 for free

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has partnered with AI-powered search and answer engine Perplexity to offer its 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 free of cost to all its 360 million customers.

Perplexity offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language.

Perplexity has a free offering, which offers powerful search functions, while the Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users.

Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life. Perplexity Pro is priced globally at Rs 17,000 for a year.

“This Pro subscription, worth Rs 17,000, is now available for free, for all Airtel customers (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH) for one year. This marks Perplexity’s first partnership with an Indian telecom company. All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging-on to the Airtel Thanks App,” said the company.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bharti Airtel said, “We’re thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Perplexity, bringing their cutting-edge AI capabilities exclusively for Airtel customers”.

“This collaboration will bring the powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease,” he noted.

The boost in productivity, and elimination of stress for its users is a benefit one can only realise after trying this tool.

“This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done,” said Aravind Srinivas, Cofounder and CEO, Perplexity.

—IANS

na/