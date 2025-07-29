30 years of mobile calls in India: Story of Indian telecom journey

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Today marks the 30th anniversary of India's first cellphone call, made from Kolkata on July 29, 1995. Since then, India’s telecom sector has grown tremendously, and the country is now the world’s second-largest telecom market, with over 1.2 billion subscribers. Around 85.5 per cent of Indian households own at least one smartphone as of early 2025.

India's tariff rates are among the lowest in the world, which fuelled the Digital India movement and, in turn, encouraged growth across every sector. An Indian subscriber now uses over 21 GB of data each month on average, which is a testament to the world-class infrastructure developed by leading Indian telecom operators.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said, "Relentless efforts from the government and the industry have ensured the reach of digital connectivity, even to villages that once remained off the digital grid. India’s fastest rollout of 5G in the world has been nothing short of transformative. Today, over 85 per cent of India’s population and over 99 per cent of the districts in India enjoy access to 5G services, powering innovations from remote education to telemedicine and smart agriculture."

"India is not just a participant in this global revolution, it is further actively shaping the conversation around the future of 6G, setting benchmarks for digital inclusivity, innovation and leadership,” Kochhar added.

Tarun Chhabra, Sr. Vice President and Country Head, Nokia India said, "We've played a pivotal role in India’s remarkable strides in technology and connectivity in recent decades. Our journey has witnessed several milestones, including first ever GSM call in India in 1995 on a Nokia phone over a Nokia supplied network, bringing 3G services in 2011, pioneering 4G/LTE technology in 2012, and introducing 5G to India in 2022."

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, “Since the first phone call made in 1995 on a feature phone, India has evolved into the world’s second-largest 5G smartphone market. India’s swift adoption of advanced networks, from extensive 4G coverage to an accelerating 5G rollout projected to reach 980 million subscriptions by 2030, truly underscores the nation’s digital ambition and commitment to inclusive connectivity.”

---IANS

pk