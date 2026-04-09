April 09, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

2‑wheelers account for 45 pc of road fatalities, youth should lead safety drive: Minister

2‑wheelers account for 45 pc of road fatalities, youth should lead safety drive: Minister

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Road accidents continue to pose a major public safety concern in India, with nearly 1.8 lakh fatalities reported annually, with around 45 per cent of these fatalities involving two-wheelers, MoS, Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra said on Thursday calling on the youth, to act as ambassadors of road safety and lead by example.

Flagging off the 3rd Edition of the Uttarakhand Adventure Ride organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Malhotra emphasised that road safety awareness initiatives are integral components of a larger national movement to foster responsible road usage across the country.

Malhotra credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s remarkable strides in expanding and modernising its road infrastructure. However, he stated that ensuring safety ultimately rests on the collective responsibility and conduct of citizens.

He highlighted significant progress in improving road engineering, rectifying accident-prone black spots, strengthening enforcement through legislative measures such as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and enhancing emergency response mechanisms nationwide.

He noted several citizen-centric initiatives -- such as the PM RAHAT Scheme and the Rah-Veer Scheme -- which encourage timely assistance to accident victims.

The minister stressed that inculcating responsible driving habits at an early stage is critical for nurturing a long-term culture of road discipline in the country.

Malhotra also commended PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) for organising the Uttarakhand Adventure Ride and bringing together diverse stakeholders.

He observed that the initiative effectively blends adventure tourism with public awareness, thereby amplifying the critical message of road safety among varied sections of society.

Malhotra elaborated on the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways’ 4E Strategy—Engineering, Enforcement, Education, and Emergency Care—which serves as the cornerstone of India’s road safety framework.

The minister referred to the growing role of technology, mentioning the use of AI-based traffic monitoring systems, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), automated enforcement mechanisms, and FASTag-enabled seamless mobility in improving road safety outcomes.

—IANS

aar/pk

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