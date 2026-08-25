2nd Test: Sri Lanka close at 265/8 but India remain in control as rain cuts short Day 3

Colombo, Aug 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka mounted a determined resistance on the third day of the second Test against India to reach 265/8 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, but India remained firmly in command despite rain forcing an early close with the hosts on 264/8 on Tuesday.

A total of 257 runs were scored for the loss of six wickets on Day 3, with Sri Lanka's lower-order frustrating the Indian attack for long periods. India still hold a substantial 238-run lead, leaving them in a strong position heading into the fourth day.

The biggest source of resistance was Sonal Dinusha, who continued his impressive run against India with a composed unbeaten 84 off 135 balls. The left-hander showed considerable patience while also using the sweep effectively against the Indian spinners.

Dinusha reached his third consecutive fifty-plus score in his first three Test innings against India, becoming only the second Sri Lankan batter, after Duleep Mendis, to achieve the feat.

He found valuable support from Keshara Nuwantha, who battled for 74 balls to make 18, before India's Manav Suthar finally broke the partnership in the 69th over. Nuwantha attempted an ambitious drive against Suthar but picked out Saransh Jain at mid-off, giving India their eighth wicket.

Suthar and the Indian spinners then kept Sri Lanka under pressure, but Dinusha continued to hold firm. Lahiru Kumara, who joined him after Nuwantha's dismissal, also showed considerable resistance as the pair saw Sri Lanka through the final stages.

India's bowlers had to work hard for their wickets. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar claimed three wickets apiece, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up one. Saransh Jain, meanwhile, bowled a long spell without finding a wicket but troubled the batters with turn and bounce.

India's hopes of wrapping up the Sri Lankan innings were boosted when the second new ball became available late in the day. However, the fading light meant spin was used from both ends, with Jadeja and Jain operating as India waited for another opportunity to attack.

The weather ultimately intervened. At around 5:00 PM local time, rain began to fall over the ground, and the players were forced off. Ground staff quickly brought on the covers as dark clouds gathered over the venue. The umpires also assessed the light, but conditions deteriorated further.

With no improvement, stumps were called at 5:15 PM, bringing an end to a long day in which Sri Lanka had managed to keep India at bay for significant periods.

Dinusha remained unbeaten on 84, while Kumara was 8 not out at the close. Sri Lanka will resume on 264/8, still 238 runs behind India, with only two wickets remaining.

While Sri Lanka can take plenty of encouragement from the resilience shown by Dinusha and the lower-order, India will believe they remain well ahead of the game. With two wickets still to claim and a sizeable lead already in their favour, the visitors will look to finish the innings quickly when play resumes.

Brief scores:

India 503/9 decl. lead Sri Lanka 265/8 in 65 overs (Sonal Dinusha 85 not out, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 80; Prasidh Krishna 3-47, Manav Suthar 3-83) by 238 runs

--IANS

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