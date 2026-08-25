2nd Test: Prasidh strikes twice as SL reach 130/4 at Lunch in Colombo

Colombo, Aug 25 (IANS) Prasidh Krishna produced two crucial breakthroughs to keep India in the contest as Sri Lanka reached 130/4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Tuesday, with the hosts showing greater resistance after losing two wickets late on the previous evening and Pasindu Sooriyabandara completing a maiden Test half-century.

Resuming at 8/2, Sri Lanka initially found runs easier to come by as Sooriyabandara and Kamil Mishara settled into their respective roles. Mishara was particularly positive, picking up boundaries square of the wicket, while Sooriyabandara looked increasingly assured against India's pace attack.

Krishna, who had dismissed Lahiru Udara late on Monday, eventually struck again when he went short at Mishara. The Sri Lankan opener had already been troubled by the rising delivery, and another sharp ball climbed onto his gloves before Dhruv Jurel completed the catch behind the stumps. Mishara departed for 19, leaving Sri Lanka 35/3.

The wicket brought Kamindu Mendis to the crease, and he and Sooriyabandara gradually shifted the momentum towards Sri Lanka. With India's spinners unable to exert sustained control, the pair attacked when opportunities arose and kept the scoreboard moving.

Sooriyabandara, playing only his second Test innings after appearing as a concussion substitute in the first Test in Galle, grew in confidence. He repeatedly used the pace of the Indian quicks behind square and later took the attack to the spinners, finding boundaries with sweeps and lofted drives.

Mendis also played positively, including a six off Manav Suthar, as the fourth-wicket pair put on 87 runs. Their partnership forced India captain Shubman Gill to return to Krishna, who had already bowled six overs in his first spell.

The decision paid off at a crucial moment. With lunch approaching, Krishna returned to the attack and removed Mendis for 32 off 58 balls. The batter attempted to pull a short delivery but failed to keep it down, picking out Ravindra Jadeja at mid-wicket.

The dismissal ended a partnership that had given Sri Lanka a foothold and left them at 122/4.

Sooriyabandara, meanwhile, reached his maiden Test fifty shortly before the wicket. He brought up the milestone with a single off Ravindra Jadeja, having shown composure throughout his innings. He remained unbeaten on 65 off 93 balls at the interval.

Dhananjaya de Silva joined him and immediately found the boundary, pulling Krishna through the leg side, but Sri Lanka still have considerable work ahead. They trail India's first-innings declaration of 503/9 by 377 runs.

Krishna has been the standout bowler for India, returning 3-35 from nine overs at lunch, while Manav Suthar has claimed one wicket. The spinners, however, have struggled to exert the same control, allowing Sri Lanka to score freely during the middle phase of the session.

India will look to the second new-ball spell from their pacers and the pitch's earlier seam movement to break Sri Lanka's resistance after lunch. For the hosts, the immediate priority will be to protect Sooriyabandara and build another substantial partnership around their set batter.

Brief Scores: India 503/9 in 138 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115 not out; Asitha Fernando 4-106, Prabath Jayasuriya 2-132) lead Sri Lanka 130/4 in 32 overs (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 65; Prasidh Krishna 3-35, Manav Suthar 1-38) by 373 runs

--IANS

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