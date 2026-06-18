2nd Test: Phillips century helps New Zealand take upper hand against England

London, June 19 (IANS) Glenn Phillips scored a hundred and shared an 87-run partnership with Kyle Jamieson before the New Zealand bowlers claimed crucial wickets to leave England struggling at the end of the second day of the second Test at The Oval in London on Thursday.

New Zealand dominated the day with Phillips' hundred and Jamieson's 31, helping them reach a first-innings total of 391 before Matt Henry (2-57) and Will O’Rourke (2-61) struck crucial blows to reduce England to 222/6 in 59 overs at stumps, leaving them 169 runs behind and in a position to further strengthen their position. New Zealand had lost the first Test at Lord's and now have a good opportunity to win the second match and level the three-match series.

Henry caused the most damage to England's first innings by claiming the wickets of stand-in skipper Joe Root (46) and Harry Brook (24), while O'Rourke bagged the crucial wicket of opener Emilio Gay for 53 and wicketkeeper-batter James Rew (24),

Emilio Gay (53 off 114) had kick-started England's innings with a second successive Test half-century, only to fall two balls later as New Zealand worked their way through the top order. A 39-run stand between debutants James Rew and Jordan Cox looked to have seen England through to the close, only for O'Rourke to dismiss Rew at the death to leave England six down and in trouble.

Earlier, Phillips smashed his first century for New Zealand in 133 balls as England took the entire morning session to wrap up the Black Caps' innings, before their reply unravelled in an extended evening session.

New Zealand resumed on 291-7 at the start of a miserable morning session for England, where the hosts were architects of their own downfall. Ben Duckett shelled a gilt-edged chance to remove Kyle Jamieson on 15 in the third over of the day, before their persistence with a short-ball strategy failed to bear fruit.

England's abject start was epitomised by part-time spinner Jacob Bethell taking the new ball after five overs, with quick Jofra Archer not introduced until the 15th. Jamieson took full advantage of his early reprieve, piling on 87 from 96 in an increasingly frustrating eighth-wicket stand for England.

Bethell, just as he had in the evening session on day one, provided the breakthrough England craved when he bowled Jamieson in the over after drinks. Phillips was rewarded for valiantly surviving Archer's bouncer barrage late on day one, hitting 18 fours to notch his first Test ton.

Matt Henry holed out off the very next delivery, and Phillips lasted just two more, with the centurion the last to fall as England finally dismissed New Zealand for 391.

--IANS

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