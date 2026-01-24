2nd T20I: Suryakumar credits wife after ending 468-day T20I fifty drought, says ‘have a coach at home’

Raipur, Jan 24 (IANS) Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shared that his wife's vital advice enabled him to break free and score his first half-century in 468 days, contributing to India's comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, Ishan Kishan, who was named Player of the Match in the recent game, asked the captain about his slow start to the innings, saying, “They’ve been calling it a lean patch. As a sportsman, I feel that those who play cricket are aware of the capabilities of the batters. I didn’t think it’d be a big deal for you. Was that playing on your mind?”

Suryakumar responded by sharing his wife's advice, saying, "We all have a coach at home, the one you are married to. She keeps telling me to take some time. She has seen it all and can read my mind really well. So I took her advice and played carefully at the start. I took it in the last game, and in this match also.”

The 35-year-old also discussed the three-week break and how quitting social media has improved his mental health, helping him achieve the results he wanted.

"I've been telling everyone that I was doing well in nets. But until you score in the matches, you don't feel that confidence. I utilised the 2-3 week gap very well, went home, cut off social media, and practised, which put me in a good mental space. Cricket is a great leveller. It's important to have humility,” he said.

The Indian T20I skipper gave Abhishek Sharma, who has been India's top performer over the past year, a playful nudge while emphasising the team's collective effort.

“I also wanted to put an end to the perception that India wins only when Abhishek scores runs. If Ishan scores, then we can win matches. However, Abhishek is one of my favourite batters. I want him to keep scoring in every match. Cricket is a team game; you win when all eleven players contribute,” he concluded.

Suryakumar scored 82 off just 32 balls against the Blackcaps, hammering nine fours and four sixes in his innings.

--IANS

sds/vi