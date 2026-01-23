2nd T20I: 'Never saw anyone hit the ball like he did,' says Suryakumar Yadav on Ishan Kishan's fiery 76

Raipur, Jan 23 (IANS) Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the hosts want their batters to play with freedom and express themselves, hailing Ishan Kishan’s fearless strokeplay as a reflection of the team’s mindset after India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday.

Despite having a little help from the dew, India's chase of 209 started out shakily. Sanju Samson went out for 6, Abhishek Sharma made a golden duck, and all of a sudden, the hosts were down to 6 for 2. However, what followed was a mind-blowing counterattack. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put up 122 runs in a mere 48 balls for the third wicket, suddenly turning what had looked like a tough chase into an easy stroll.

Kishan inflicted the majority of the damage with his aggression early on and had 76 from 32 balls - including a 21-ball fifty - when he got out mis-hitting Ish Sodhi for a catch off his own bowling. By that time, damage had already been done.

Suryakumar finished with an impressive 82 from only 37 balls, reemphasising his class and importance to the team, only weeks leading into a home T20 World Cup.

"I didn't know what Ishan had for lunch. Never saw anyone hit the ball like he did. This is what we want from the batters to go out there and express themselves, be happy. I was angry he didn't give me a strike in the Power-play. But I knew that we had time and could cover up. I was batting really well in the nets, I got some good time with family and friends, and I am enjoying what's happening right now," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

The emphatic finish was also the biggest win by balls remaining for a full member nation while chasing a target of over 200. It surpassed Pakistan’s 24-ball victory against New Zealand in Auckland in 2025 and Australia’s 23-ball win over West Indies in Basseterre that same year.

India’s bowling struggled during this match. Arshdeep Singh had a particularly tough evening, giving away 53 runs without taking a wicket. Hardik Pandya was more economical, finishing with 1 for 25 from three overs. Harshit Rana, despite having a wicket maiden, ended with 1 for 35 from three overs. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a combined eight overs, taking three wickets while conceding 70 runs. Shivam Dube also contributed with one wicket.

Suryakumar praised the collective bowling effort, admitting India had feared a 225–230 total, and lauded Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya for keeping New Zealand to 208. "It was an incredible effort. We thought they would add 225-230. The way Kuldeep, Varun, Dube, and Hardik. Everyone took their responsibility, and to restrict them to under 210 was a great effort."

Suryakumar also highlighted the positive, relaxed atmosphere in the camp, stressing that India is committed to playing their brand of cricket while giving 100 per cent in every aspect. "I am really enjoying. The mood in the camp is happy. We want to play the same brand of cricket and leave no stone unturned."

